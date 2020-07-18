Kylie Jenner has a new ‘mom car’! We bet she’s going to be the most glamorous mother when she picks up Stormi from school in her customized, pink Rolls Royce.

Kylie Jenner has added another Rolls Royce to her luxury car collection, and this time it has customized pink interiors. The Kylie Cosmetics boss took to her Instagram Stories on July 18 to share a series of clips of the vehicle, which retails for more than $300K. “Ordered her almost a year ago, she finally made it,” Kylie captioned the first video, before showing off the hot pink leather interior. The car looked like something out of Paris Hilton or Elle Woods‘ dreams, with a bright pink steering wheel, and a sparkly pink ceiling.

The makeup mogul referred to it as her “new mom car” and revealed that she had her daughter’s name engraved on the custom Rolls Royce Wraith. “Stormi’s Mom” read the words underneath the luxury car brand’s logo, right above the line that said it was a “special build.” Kylie has a super lavish car collection, including an ultra-exclusive white Bugatti Chiron which sells for nearly $3 million.

Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou gave fans a look inside her sprawling new $36.5 resort-style mansion in a recent Tik Tok video, with special emphasis on the luxury vehicles. “Ayo, my best friend’s rich check,” the blonde said in May 2 clip. She began by showing off the luxe Bugatti Chiron: the two-seat vehicle is described by the French automobile manufacturer as the “fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car” in the companies’ history. Notably, Travis got a black Bugatti of his very own to celebrate his 29th birthday on April 30!

Next up, Stassie took a seat in Ky’s black Ferrari with winged doors and red leather interior, proceeding to show off a cream Rolls Royce, a red Lamborghini, and lastly, a black Lamborghini Urus. Talk about a ride for every occasion! Of course, Kylie has been spotted in a number of rides not featured in the video — including a Mercedes G-Wagon, a black Ranger Rover, and others.