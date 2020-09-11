Kylie Jenner Receives Dozens Of Marriage Proposals After Sexy Backyard Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner paired the prettiest Vivienne Westwood pearl choker with an outfit that channeled Y2K glam! The caption under her fashion post, however, inspired fans to both propose and reference Travis Scott.

After seeing Kylie Jenner’s backyard photoshoot, we’re going to borrow Paris Hilton’s favorite one-liner from The Simple Life: “That’s Hot.” Kylie delivered early aughts glamour in a set of photos that she shared to Instagram on Sept. 10, thanks to the combination of a cowl neck tank top in a glitzy metallic silver color and a Vivienne Westwood pearl choker. Ms. Westwood’s iconic Saturn jewelry has seen a resurgence in popularity this summer!

Kylie paired this look with mid-rise jeans in a light blue wash, a silver bracelet adorned with a flower and a layering of silver hoop earrings. Even Kylie knew she was looking quite glam, because she sassily captioned the photos, “you call?” Well, Kylie’s glamour photos did call in a batch of marriage proposals. “Can you marry me,” one such fan asked in her comments section, and another wrote, “I want [you to] marry me soon.”

Kylie’s famous friends and family also reacted to the gorgeous photos. “Omg omg omg omg omg,” Khloe Kardashian gushed, while Kim Kardashian had a similar reaction: “OMGGGG” with fire emojis. TikTok queen Addison Rae wrote “HOT,” and model Hailey Baldwin wrote “Jeez” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Meanwhile, other fans saw Kylie’s “you call?” caption as a chance to crack a joke about Travis Scott’s new McDonald’s meal, which launched on Sept. 8. The promo came with a capsule merch collection that included shirts saying “Cactus Jack Sent Me” (as in, Cactus Jack sent me to McDonald’s — Cactus Jack is Travis’s nickname, FYI). Kylie’s comments section filled with “Yeah cactus jack sent me” quips, naturally.

While Kylie did reunite with Travis on the day of his McDonald’s launch for a family night with their daughter Stormi Webster, 2, it seems like the parents aren’t back together after their split was reported in Oct. 2019. “They are not back together and have no plans to be in a romantic relationship anytime soon,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in June of 2020, after the exes grabbed dinner together at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. However, our insider noted that they do “talk daily.”