Kylie Jenner Perfectly Coordinates Her Outfit With Pink Interior Of $300K Custom Rolls Royce SUV

Kylie Jenner enlisted just about every designer label — from Prada to Hermès — to pull together the perfect outfit to match the cotton candy interior of her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is the master of color coordination. The makeup mogul wore the perfect outfit to complement the bubblegum pink interior of her new and customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for a driveway photoshoot, which she posted on Sept. 9: Prada’s $450 Nylon Bucket Hat in “Begonia Pink,” a pink Emilio Pucci scarf featuring a whimsical snake pattern that Kylie styled into a strapless top, and a mini Hermès Kelly bag in a light rose color.

With so many statement colors going on, Kylie kept her bottoms simple with white sweatpants, but added a stylish touch of crewneck socks rolled over her sweats and a gold chain anklet. The businesswoman topped off the ensemble with a pair of Nike Off-White sneakers and a layering of dainty gold jewelry on her neck, wrists and fingers. Totaled all together, we could imagine paying a down payment on a Rolls Royce with the price of Kylie’s outfit! Before customization costs were factored in, Kylie’s Rolls-Royce — which took over a year to make it to her driveway — retails for more than $300,000.

“It’s everything for me,” Kylie captioned one of her photos, echoing what we were all thinking — there’s not one particular item in Kylie’s look that we can single out as our favorite! Friends and fans especially loved seeing Kylie twin with her new set of wheels, which she debuted in July of 2020. “Match your whip to your fit on [100 emoji],” family friend and actress Malika Haqq commented, while beauty influencer Amra Olević Reyes wrote, “Pink interior with pink fit [drooling face emoji].”

Kylie knows what designers she likes, which her loyalty to brands like Prada and Off-White proves. For instance, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen wearing matching Prada outfits for a BFF photo with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 23, shared on Aug. 5! Kylie was also seen wearing Off-White x Nike Dunk Low red sneakers in another Instagram photo shared on Sept. 7, which was taken by yet another luxurious vehicle (Kylie boasts quite an impressive fleet).

Kylie’s two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, has also inherited her mom’s love for dressing up! The toddler rocked a mini multicolor Louis Vuitton bag that sells for nearly $1,300, along with a stylish graphic tee, in a video that Kylie shared to her Instagram on Sept. 8. That’s no surprise, considering that Stormi is Kylie’s literal mini-me — just wait until she can drive!