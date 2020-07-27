Megan Thee Stallion Cries As She Relives Getting Shot ‘In Both Feet’ The Night Of Tory Lanez’s Arrest

Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears during an IG live confessional, where she wept over being shot in both feet, calling it ‘super scary’ and ‘the worst experience of my life.’

Megan Thee Stallion is tearfully recalling the early morning hours of July 12, where she ended up a shooting victim and needing emergency surgery to remove bullets from her feet. She’s so thankful that her injuries weren’t more serious, explaining that by the grace of God she wasn’t hit in the bones or tendons. Meg cried throughout the July 27 Instagram live, where she also explained she needs to be more careful with the people she associates with. Though she didn’t go so far as to name rapper Tory Lanez, who was arrested shortly after Meg was shot and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Aw meg 🥺 I love her hope she’s doing ok ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4q0y9Aj92a — 𝒿𝒶𝓎 (@zolanskee_) July 27, 2020

Meg looked gorgeous in the IG live, wearing her lavender colored hair in an updo, along with a plunging white top and several large gold and diamond pendants. But the “Savage” rapper was so emotional as she explained the “worst experience of my life.” She told fans, “I was shot…in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the sh*t taken out, to get the bullets taken out. And it was super scary.”

She then welled up with tears and fanned herself with her gorgeously manicured nails, trying to regain her composure. “Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was going to cry. But yeah I had to get surgery and it was super scary. Just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny, there’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to make up stories about,” she told fans.

Megan explained that by no actions of her own did she end up becoming a shooting victim. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot…I didn’t do sh*t,” she recalled. Tory was allegedly the one who opened fire, TMZ, Page Six and other outlets have reported, but Meg isn’t naming names. Both sites claimed Megan was leaving the SUV she was in with Tory, when he fired shots at her as they departed a Hollywood Hills pool party. Police later pulled over the vehicle, and Megan was seen bleeding from her feet via CCTV video, while Tory was arrested on the gun possession charge.

“Thank god that the bullets didn’t touch bones. Like they didn’t break tendons. I know my mama, my daddy and my granny had to be looking out for me with that one cause where the bullets hit, it missed everything. But the motherf**kers was in there,” Megan went on to explain about her injuries.

Megan saying what needs to be said on live. Very motivating ❤️. We love you @theestallion pic.twitter.com/aj8Nc7x7Rv — Kimmy J (@TheKimmyJ) July 27, 2020

Megan — full name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — then said she needs to be more careful who she hands out with, and that the loss of her parents still effects her deeplt. “Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents. My mama was my best friend, I’m still not really over that. So you kind of like try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy,” she said while in tears. Megan lost both her mom and grandmother in March 2019. Her mother and manager Holly Thomas, tragically died from a cancerous brain tumor.