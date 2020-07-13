Tory Lanez Arrested After House Party Fight Leaves Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized

Tory Lanez was arrested when police found a gun in his car after an alleged argument outside a Hollywood Hills home, and Megan Thee Stallion was listed as a ‘victim’ for being wounded during the incident.

Tory Lanez, 27, was arrested on a gun charge during a house party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12 and Megan Thee Stallion, 25, was with him at the time, according to TMZ. Police were called to the location at around 4:30 a.m. after an alleged argument involving the rapper broke out outside the home where the party took place and witnesses said shots were fired in the air before an SUV in the same area sped off. After police received a description of the SUV, they located it and found both Tory and Megan inside along with another woman and a gun.

Megan reportedly hurt her foot from broken glass that was found on the floor of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital to be treated while Tory was taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony. Police listed Megan as a “victim” during the incident, the outlet further reported, and four shell casings were found by police outside of the home.

Before the arrest happened, Tory and Megan were seen hanging out at a pool party with Kylie Jenner, 22, on Megan’s Instagram Live and it looked like they were at the makeup mogul’s Holmby Hills mansion. We’re not sure if Kylie was at the same Hollywood Hills home at the time shots were allegedly fired, but the location is several miles away from her own home.

Neither Tory or Megan has spoken out publicly about the incident and we’re not sure if they will anytime soon. The two of them have been close over the past few months and sparked romance rumors in May when people found out they were quarantining together. Megan and Tory were first spotted hanging out in an Instagram Live video in Apr. and other clips after that, and although they never confirmed anything, some fans thought they were an item while others insisted they were just friends.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if any more information comes out about Tory’s arrest and Megan’s injury. Until then, we’re hoping for the best for both of them!