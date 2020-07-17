Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She’s ‘Traumatized’ As She Speaks Out After Shooting & Tory Lanez’s Arrest

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot on July 12, and had to have bullets surgically removed. ‘This is my real life,’ she reminded fans in the emotionally charged tweet.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, has spoken out again following the July 12 incident that left her bleeding and shot. “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she began her post, shared to Twitter on Friday, July 17. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized,” she added. The post marks the second time she’s spoken out since she was shot in the foot and Tory Lanez, 27 — who she was with — got arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is considered a felony.

Police have not confirmed who shot Megan. LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar tells told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Due to statements made by Meg Thee Stallion they [LAPD Hollywood division] have changed the type of investigation they had, which was shots fired, and they are now looking at it as assault with a deadly weapon and she [Meg] is listed as a victim.” They explained that they also not be naming the shooter “until they make an arrest or release an arrest warrant.”

After the incident, fans mistakenly jumped to the conclusion that Megan was arrested — but police had helped get her to the hospital for treatment. “If it’s a non emergency police will transport someone in need of medical treatment instead of calling an ambulance,” Detective Aguilar explained. “The only reason to call an ambulance if it was emergency in nature, if they need immediate medical attention. If they don’t need immediate medical attention but still need treatment the police will often drive them to one of the local hospitals,” she also added. In a video, she the “Savage” rapper can be seen walking after being shot, and leaving bloody footprints on the ground.

Days after being shot, Megan unfollowed Tory, 27, who hails from Toronto, Canada. The pair were believed to be dating by fans, but neither has ever confirmed a romantic relationship. On July 14, Megan broke her silence about the incident via an Instagram post. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” she said in her lengthy message, revealing she had to have surgery to remove the bullets from her foot. “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she also said.