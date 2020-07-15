Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot By Someone Trying To ‘Physically Harm’ Her: It Was ‘Traumatic’

Megan Thee Stallion made the decision to break her silence following the ‘traumatic’ events of July 12 that saw the rapper hospitalized with gunshot wounds, committed by someone ‘with the intention’ to harm her.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on July 15 to set the record straight on her hospitalization following Tory Lanez‘s July 12 arrest. “I was never arrested,” the “Savage” rapper, 25, began the caption to her post, which featured a longer statement. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

The post that Megan shared to her fans read as follows: “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she explained

In concluding her statement, Megan wrote, “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

The events that transpired in the early hours of July 12 began when authorities were called to a party in the Hollywood Hills where Megan, Tory and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance, among others. Gunshots were fired and police were dispatched to follow an SUV, in which authorities found Megan and Tory together, along with another unidentified woman and a gun.

Megan was immediately taken to the hospital for her injury to be treated. Reports initially detailed that Megan had stepped on some glass, rather than detailing the information about the gunshot wounds. Tory was arrested, taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is considered a felony. Fans speculated that Tory and Megan were an item in May, when the two were spotted together and revealed they were quarantining together. Other fans, however, have insisted the two were merely friends.