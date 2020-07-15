Megan Thee Stallion left a series of bloody footprints as police ordered her out of an SUV after she was shot. The rapper was bleeding in a new video, that also showed Tory Lanez about to be arrested.

Video has surfaced of police stopping Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez‘s SUV, after it sped away from a house party in the Hollywood Hills following the “Savage” rapper getting shot. After witnesses called in reports about gunshots being fired outside the home and giving police a description of the SUV that fled, LAPD Hollywood units stopped the vehicle and ordered everyone out at gunpoint. Megan — who claimed on July 15 that she had been shot and hospitalized — is seen on video obtained by TMZ getting out of the vehicle and walking towards the police, leading a bloody footprint trail along the way.

In the video shot from a balcony overlooking the scene, Tory was already out of the SUV’s driver’s seat and laying prone on his stomach against the sidewalk. He was shirtless and wearing black swim trunks. Megan was then ordered out of the car, and exited the right backseat with her hands in the air. She appeared to be limping, and when she walked backwards, her left foot left bloody marks on the sidewalk. She was wearing what appeared to be a nude swimsuit coverup.

A third woman then exited the driver’s side backseat with her hands in the air. She too was dressed in pool attire, seen wearing a black one-shouldered bikini. She followed the police officer’s instructions to face away and walk towards him then lay on the ground. She bore a striking resemblance to Megan’s BFF and assistant Kelsey Nicole, who posted then deleted on July 15 that she was with Megan when the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was shot, but she wasn’t the one with the gun who pulled the trigger.

Eventually, police searched the SUV and found a gun. Tory, 27, was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where he was booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony. Megan was taken to the hospital by the police, with what at the time was reportedly cuts on her foot from broken glass. However, she stunned fans on July 15 when she revealed in an Instagram post that she’d been shot!

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” the rapper began. ” On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she explained, without getting into who might have shot her.

Megan concluded her post by noting, “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

So far no arrests have been made in Megan’s shooting. She and Tory had been at Kylie Jenner‘s Holmby Hills mansion earlier in the night at another pool party, where they appeared in an Instagram live session with the cosmetics mogul. But the rumored couple had relocated to a different pool bash several miles east in the Hollywood Hills when the alleged shooting took place.