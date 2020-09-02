See Pics
Sofia Richie Rocks Daisy Dukes While Out In Malibu: Plus, 81 More Stars In The Hot Summer Trend

BENS / BACKGRID
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie shows off her toned and tan legs shopping with friends at the Malibu Country Mart in Malibu. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes A Supermarket Run In Style, wearing tiny jeans shorts, the star went by a tailor with her daughter and the duo later stopped by Bristol Farms to get some groceries. Pictured: Sarah Michelle Gellar BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber goes to a meeting in weho. 20 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: ENEWS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695357_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 82 Photos.
Sofia Richie was the epitome of a late-summer look when she was spotted at Malibu Country Mart sporting a pair of cutoff denim short shorts, beige crop top, and matching cardigan. See the pics and more stars rocking Daisy Dukes here!

If you’re looking for the perfect, casual ensemble to sport during the final days of summer, then look no further than Sofia Richie‘s recent outfit from September 1. Photographers captured Sofia hitting up Malibu Country Mart during the bright sunny day wearing a pair of cutoff denim Daisy Dukes, a beige crop top, and a matching cardigan. Ever the fashionista, Sofia added a slew of accessories to her look.

Sofia Richie seen out and about on September 1 at Malibu Country Mart [BENS/BACKGRID].
She toted along a black Chanel purse and sported a pair of sunglasses. Her auburn hair was pulled up with a butterfly hair clip into a tight bun and the newly-minted 22-year-old also wore a slew of earrings and brown booties. Practicing the necessary safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sofia also wore a fashionable face mask that appeared to have bees patterned across the black fabric.

All told, Sofia looked incredibly fashionable for just a day at the market, but rocking Daisy Dukes is nothing new for the stylish starlet. In early August, Sofia also wore a pair of Levi denim Daisy Dukes during an outing to the beach with some pals. The model looked like a blast from the past, going full ’90s with her look and giving us some major vintage vibes — yes, the ’90s are vintage now, can you believe?!

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie enjoyed a day with pals at the Malibu Country Mart on September 1 [BENS / BACKGRID].
Throughout the spring and summer, Sofia has been vying for the Daisy Dukes queen crown. Back in April, the model rocked a similar look to her September 1 ensemble, wearing a sweater with denim short shorts and a pair of sunglasses. The high-waist line on the shorts was perfect for Sofia’s figure — and compliments most any frame, giving the wearer unmatched confidence!

But Sofia isn’t the only star to rock the trend, give it her own unique spin, and look totally fab. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and so many more have worked the look. Check out more starlets rocking Daisy Dukes by scrolling through the images in the gallery above!