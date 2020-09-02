Sofia Richie Rocks Daisy Dukes While Out In Malibu: Plus, 81 More Stars In The Hot Summer Trend

Sofia Richie was the epitome of a late-summer look when she was spotted at Malibu Country Mart sporting a pair of cutoff denim short shorts, beige crop top, and matching cardigan. See the pics and more stars rocking Daisy Dukes here!

If you’re looking for the perfect, casual ensemble to sport during the final days of summer, then look no further than Sofia Richie‘s recent outfit from September 1. Photographers captured Sofia hitting up Malibu Country Mart during the bright sunny day wearing a pair of cutoff denim Daisy Dukes, a beige crop top, and a matching cardigan. Ever the fashionista, Sofia added a slew of accessories to her look.

She toted along a black Chanel purse and sported a pair of sunglasses. Her auburn hair was pulled up with a butterfly hair clip into a tight bun and the newly-minted 22-year-old also wore a slew of earrings and brown booties. Practicing the necessary safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sofia also wore a fashionable face mask that appeared to have bees patterned across the black fabric.

All told, Sofia looked incredibly fashionable for just a day at the market, but rocking Daisy Dukes is nothing new for the stylish starlet. In early August, Sofia also wore a pair of Levi denim Daisy Dukes during an outing to the beach with some pals. The model looked like a blast from the past, going full ’90s with her look and giving us some major vintage vibes — yes, the ’90s are vintage now, can you believe?!

Throughout the spring and summer, Sofia has been vying for the Daisy Dukes queen crown. Back in April, the model rocked a similar look to her September 1 ensemble, wearing a sweater with denim short shorts and a pair of sunglasses. The high-waist line on the shorts was perfect for Sofia’s figure — and compliments most any frame, giving the wearer unmatched confidence!

But Sofia isn’t the only star to rock the trend, give it her own unique spin, and look totally fab. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and so many more have worked the look. Check out more starlets rocking Daisy Dukes by scrolling through the images in the gallery above!