Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: How They Really Feel About Rekindling Their Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have spent so much time together this summer. While fans are hoping they become a couple again, the co-parents have ideas on what their relationship should be.

Ever since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, 22, broke up in May, the one constant in his life as been the 37-year-old’s ex Kourtney Kardashian. From a trip to Utah with their three kids for Memorial Day weekend, to soaking up the summer as a family at the Kar-Jenner’s Malibu summer rental, the former couple seems to be closer than ever. But sadly, rekindling their romance isn’t in the cards. While they are great co-parents and good friends now — even going out to dinner together at Malibu’s Nobu on Aug, 28 — they each have their own reasons why another go at love isn’t right for them.

“Kourtney is in a really good place in her life and has no plans to get back into a romantic relationship with Scott. She will always love Scott and co-parent with him for the sake of their children, but she’s fully moved on from him in that way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s been there for him as he went through his break-up with Sofia, which has been tough on him. He never necessarily thought about marriage to Sofia, but he was happy and loved her very much and he’s sad it’s over,” the insider continues. Scott and Sofia initially split in May after he took a short trip to rehab. But they still attended the same parties and socialized, until breaking up for good in mid-August. “Kourtney & Scott really are best friends and will always love one another, just not like that. She’ll always want what’s best for him,” the source adds.

“Kourtney and Scott have always been oil and water, but they have somehow made it work when it comes to the kids. Kris (Jenner) absolutely loves Scott and would love to see Kourtney give him another chance, but it is not going to happen,” a source close to both tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“They had a lot of back and forths on getting back together, and it just never returned to the love they initially had for each other. They are more than happy to be co-parents and won’t pursue a relationship together no matter how much the family would love to see it,” the second insider adds.

A third source tells us EXCLUSIVELY that Scott just isn’t in a place where he wants a romance with anyone right now. “Scott is taking this time to focus on his business and his kids, plain and simple. After getting out of the long-term relationship with Sofia, he wants to concentrate on doing what’s best for himself and his family,” the third insider tells us. “Getting into another romantic relationship with Kourtney, or anybody for that matter, anytime soon is not where his head is at right now. He’s taking things day by day and is happy to have Kourtney’s support. But there’s nothing more going on than that between them.”