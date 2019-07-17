Scott Disick: How Kris Jenner’s Helping Him ‘Navigate His Nerves’ Ahead Of His New Show’s Debut

Scott Disick has a hit on his hands with ‘Flip It Like Disick’, and it’s thanks to Kris Jenner. The momager took Scott under her wing and made sure his show will be a success, we’ve learned exclusively.

If you want to get a reality show off the ground, who do you turn to? Kris Jenner, of course! The momager extraordinaire, who has helped build the Kardashian Kingdom from the ground up, is the executive producer of Scott Disick‘s upcoming E! show, Flip It Like Disick. The show, which follows Scott as he explores his love for real estate by flipping houses for the rich and famous, premieres on August 9, and he’s starting to feel anxious. That’s why he turned to Kourtney Kardashian‘s mother for guidance and advice. And it was definitely the right move, a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott’s new show, Flip It Like Disick, premieres in a few weeks and Kris is the very hands-on executive producer,” the source said. “She and Scott both want this to be a huge success, with multiple seasons, but, first and foremost, they need this season to be a hit.

“So, Scott is really feeling the pressure,” they added. “Kris is helping to navigate his nerves and helping him with ideas on how to increase the promotion over the next few weeks. They’re in the final stretch, so it’s very exciting and very nerve-wracking all at the same time. Scott’s very proud of the show. The response from people has been great, but he’s still nervous. No one can really predict how the fans will react.” The reaction should be great. Scott has been flipping houses for five years, and on his new show, he’s going to help some famous friends make some money off their investment properties. Prepare for appearances by celebs like French Montana, Steve Aoki, and more! You’ll also see Scott redecorate and renovate homes, including his kids‘ playhouse at Kourtney’s house. As Scott puts it in the teaser for Flip It, “everything he touches turns to sold.”

Who could have imagined ten years ago that this is where Scott would be in life? Lord Disick turned into a family man with a stable relationship and a show about real estate. If all goes well, Kris has plenty of plans for Scott and his personal brand, our insider divulged. The possibilities are endless! HollywoodLife reached out to Scott Disick and Kris Jenner’s reps for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.