Scott Disick’s 15 Cutest Pics With His Kids After He Gushes That They’re His ‘Passion’ Now

After years of partying and questionable behavior, Scott Disick has totally settled down and turned his life around. Now, he’s the definition of a doting dad to his three adorable kids.

“I used 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids,” Scott Disick wrote on Instagram June 24. “I guess I found my real love and passion.” Along with the message, he shared a photo of himself with daughter, Penelope Disick, 6, who had a huge smile on he face as she sat on his lap. The sentiment Scott shared in his caption is pretty accurate — within the last two years, he’s turned his life around in a major way, and has went from a partying playboy to a doting dad. He may not be together with his kids’ mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, but they’ve gotten to a place where they have a super amicable, co-parenting relationship, and the dynamic is better than ever.

Along with Penelope, Scott also shares Mason Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 4, with Kourtney. Scott was mostly an absent father in the months after Reign was born, as he was very into partying and living a much freer lifestyle. When Reign was just seven months old, Scott was caught cheating on Kourtney, and he spent the summer seemingly spiraling out of control. His relationship with Kourtney was SUPER up and down after that, and although he always had a relationship with the kids, he had to fight hard to get back in Kourt’s good graces.

By the end of 2017, Scott started getting serious with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. He left the partying in his past, and instead turned his focus onto being a better father. He now spends a significant amount of time with his children, especially since he’s gotten to a place where he has a good relationship with Kourtney, too.

