Why Sofia Richie’s Birthday Trip To Mexico Was The Perfect ‘Distraction’ After Scott Disick Split

For the past two years, Scott Disick has ‘taken charge’ of ‘arranging’ Sofia Richie’s birthday. Sources reveal what the model’s ‘family and friends’ did instead to celebrate, how Sofia is ‘handling’ the breakup and more!

For the first time in three years, Sofia Richie celebrated her birthday as a single lady. She was far from sad, however, after ringing in her 22nd year in Cabo San Lucas without Scott Disick, 37, by her side on Aug. 24. “Sofia‘s birthday trip to [Cabo San Lucas] Mexico is exactly what she needs after her break-up with Scott,” a source close to the Frankies Bikinis collaborator EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after Sofia and Scott split for good towards the end of this summer. This birthday was quite the change for Sofia, since for the “past two years, Scott has taken charge of arranging her birthday,” our source adds. Luckily, the model didn’t have to celebrate alone.

22 feels good

“Now that [Sofia and Scott] aren’t together anymore, her family and friends stepped up and they have put together one special moment after another for her,” our source continues. Our source proceeds to lay out Sofia’s birthday agenda: “First it was her birthday dinner with her whole family, and now she’s in Mexico with a bunch of her closest friends. She wanted her mom [Diane Alexander] and her mom’s best friend to come on the trip too, and her older brother Miles. They flew on her dad’s private jet and they’re staying in a private villa on the beach.”

@sofiarichie via Instagram stories ❤️

Indeed, Diane and Miles were among the party guests featured in Sofia’s many social media posts taken on-board the private jet! The birthday girl even shared a photo of her entire party entourage, which included Frankies Bikinis CEO Francesa Aiello and two people tied to Kylie Jenner: her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, and former assistant Victoria Villaroel. Sadly, Kylie herself couldn’t make it, and our source explains, “Kylie was invited, but it wasn’t really a trip for kids and she still isn’t ready to travel anywhere without Stormi [Kylie’s two-year-old daughter], so she didn’t go. But she and Sofia are still good friends, there is absolutely no bad blood. Her friendship with Kylie is solid.”

@lionelrichie via Instagram stories 😍

Before the Mexico getaway, Sofia also shared photos of her early family birthday dinner that was attended by her dad, Lionel Richie, and her adopted sister Nicole Richie! “Sofia is extremely close to her family and they’ve totally been there for her in every way since she and Scott split up,” our source adds. “This could have been a very sad birthday, but her family has gone above and beyond to make sure Sofia has the best memories from her birthday in spite of her break-up and the pandemic.”

22 festivities

A second source also shares a similar take-away from Sofia’s birthday trip, but tells us even more details on how Sofia’s been “handling” her official split from Scott. “Sofia’s birthday vacation came at the perfect time and was such a great distraction to just get away with the people she loves the most. Sofia is handling the breakup from Scott pretty well but this is still a great time to celebrate the next chapter of her life,” the second source, who’s also close to Sofia, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“Sofia really can’t complain and she has so much to look forward to,” our second insider continues. “At the end of the day, she learned a lot from their relationship during the three years she spent with Scott and she doesn’t have any regrets. There was a point when she thought they had a chance at rekindling things, but that’s not even on her radar any longer. She’s ready to close that door, move forward with her life, and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while.”

Fif turns 22

Sofia and Scott’s split was first reported at the end of May in 2020, a few weeks after checking himself in and out of a rehab facility in Colorado. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was intending to “work on his past traumas” after his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick both died between 2013-2014, his attorney Marty Singer told HollywoodLife at the time. However, Sofia and Scott still reunited here and there throughout the summer; they met up on the Fourth of July to have lunch at Nobu Malibu and then hang out with Sofia’s friends at the beach, and Sofia even shared a video of herself watching Zac Efron’s Netflix docuseries at Scott’s house (Scott himself was not in the video).
However, by Aug. 20, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “They’re just on different pages so it’s unlikely they’ll get back together at this point. They had been spending some time together to see if they could work things out. Scott was open to the idea of a reconciliation but he wanted to focus most of his attention and time on his kids [Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5].”