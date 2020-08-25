Why Sofia Richie’s Birthday Trip To Mexico Was The Perfect ‘Distraction’ After Scott Disick Split

“Now that [Sofia and Scott] aren’t together anymore, her family and friends stepped up and they have put together one special moment after another for her,” our source continues. Our source proceeds to lay out Sofia’s birthday agenda: “First it was her birthday dinner with her whole family, and now she’s in Mexico with a bunch of her closest friends. She wanted her mom [Diane Alexander] and her mom’s best friend to come on the trip too, and her older brother Miles. They flew on her dad’s private jet and they’re staying in a private villa on the beach.”

Indeed, Diane and Miles were among the party guests featured in Sofia’s many social media posts taken on-board the private jet! The birthday girl even shared a photo of her entire party entourage, which included Frankies Bikinis CEO Francesa Aiello and two people tied to Kylie Jenner: her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, and former assistant Victoria Villaroel. Sadly, Kylie herself couldn’t make it, and our source explains, “Kylie was invited, but it wasn’t really a trip for kids and she still isn’t ready to travel anywhere without Stormi [Kylie’s two-year-old daughter], so she didn’t go. But she and Sofia are still good friends, there is absolutely no bad blood. Her friendship with Kylie is solid.”

Before the Mexico getaway, Sofia also shared photos of her early family birthday dinner that was attended by her dad, Lionel Richie, and her adopted sister Nicole Richie! “Sofia is extremely close to her family and they’ve totally been there for her in every way since she and Scott split up,” our source adds. “This could have been a very sad birthday, but her family has gone above and beyond to make sure Sofia has the best memories from her birthday in spite of her break-up and the pandemic.”