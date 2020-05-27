Sofia Richie Wishes Brother Miles A Happy Birthday After Ignoring Scott Disick’s The Day Before

Sofia Richie missed the boat to wish Scott Disick a happy birthday, but not her older brother Miles! The model gushed that ‘no matter what,’ they’ll always ‘have each other.’

Scott Disick. On the very same day a report surfaced of the model’s alleged split from her boyfriend of Miles Richie, who turned 26 years old on May 27. “ Sofia Richie , 21, will “always” have this man in her life — and she wasn’t talking about. On the very same day a report surfaced of the model’s alleged split from her boyfriend of nearly three years , Sofia took to Instagram to instead post a big birthday tribute for her brother, who turned 26 years old on May 27. “ No matter what we have each other! Lucky me [happy emoji] Happy Birthday to my person @milesrichie I Love you more,” Sofia gushed under photos of themselves snapped over the years, some of which featured their parents Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander.

While Sofia made sure to give her brother a public birthday shout-out, fans immediately noticed she didn’t do the same for Scott a day prior! He turned 37 years old on May 26, and Sofia — who has never shied away from giving Scott social media love — didn’t join in on the many birthday wishes for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. If this puzzled fans, they seemed to have their answer the next day, when a source told Page Six that “Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up.”

“Kourtney [Kardashian] didn’t make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long,” the source further added, referring to Scott’s ex whom he shares his kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Scott and Sofia’s reps on these claims. On the same day this report surfaced, Scott revealed that he was also on vacation with Kourtney and their kids in southwest Utah over Memorial Day weekend. He shared a photo of himself staying at Amangiri Resort, the same luxurious getaway that Kourt posted a picture of to Instagram.

Scott’s photo of his Utah getaway also served as his first post since checking in and out of rehab. Marty Singer — Scott’s lawyer — clarified earlier this month in a statement to HollywoodLife that the reality television star and house flipper wasn’t seeking treatment for “alcohol or cocaine abuse.” Rather, he was trying to “come to terms and deal with the pain” of losing both of his parents in the past decade.