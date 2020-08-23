Kylie Jenner: Why She’s ‘Staying Out Of’ Sofia Richie & Scott Disick’s Latest Split

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner have been friends for years, and the model’s recent split from Scott Disick won’t get in the way of their friendship.

Longtime pals Sofia Richie, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 23, were friends long before the blonde beauty began dating Scott Disick, 37. And it seems nothing will get in the way of the pair’s friendship, especially not Sofia’s recent split from Scott. A source close to the KarJenner family told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kylie keeps her friendships and family life separate. “Kylie makes it a point to stay out of Scott and Sofia’s relationship because she loves both of them and doesn’t want to get involved whatsoever,” the insider dished.

“Kylie has been friends with Sofia since they were kids and they’re still on great terms no matter what happens between her and Scott. When Sofia and Scott started dating, Kylie made a decision to stay in her own lane despite what went on between them. She keeps her friendships and family life separate as best as she can and focuses on herself.”

Sofia dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex for three years until their reported split in May. Shortly after, Scott checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility, All Points North Lodge. A second source close to Kylie and Sofia told HL there was no chance that Kylie would lose her childhood pal over a relationship breakup. “Kylie is friends with Sofia and she is friends with Scott. However their relationship pans out, if they start dating again or are done forever then Kylie is not going to lose a friend over their relationship issues,” the source said.

“Kylie is not about that life. She cares about both Scott and Sofia and she is able to keep that all the drama separate. If either of them ask for advice or wants to talk to Kylie about it, she will listen. But to say that Kylie would unfriend either of them would be very far fetched. That is not the drama that Kylie wants to worry about. Kylie is choosing to be an adult and not picking sides.”

The duo even reunited on August 9 for a hangout at Kylie’s $36.5 million mansion in Bel-Air, California. “Pickle,” Sofia captioned a photo taken by Kylie’s tennis court, seemingly confirming that the duo are on good terms!