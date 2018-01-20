Fredo Santana Dead At 27: Drake, Travis Scott & More Mourn Loss Of Chicago Rapper

This is so upsetting. Chicago rapper Fredo Santana has sadly passed away at the age of 27. Friends and fans alike have taken to social media to mourn the tragic loss.

This is heartbreaking. Fredo Santana, a Chicago-based rapper and cousin to Chief Keef, 22, reportedly died at 27-years-old. As of right now, the cause of death is unconfirmed. Many fellow rappers and friends have posted heartfelt messages in the wake of his death to social media. Drake, 31, and Travis Scott, 25, are among those who’ve mourned the tragic loss on Twitter and Instagram. “Rest in Peace Santana,” Drake captioned a photo of them. “Rip to my dawg,” Travis tweeted with his own pic. “Rest up easy love you bro.”

In Oct. 2017, Fredo, whose real name is Derrick Coleman, posted on Instagram that he was hospitalized and diagnosed with liver and kidney failure. “I’m getting back to normal sorry to all my fans turbo bandana will not be dropping tomorrow due to my health issues,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy.” It’s unclear whether his health issues contributed to his untimely death. Fredo is survived by his infant son Legend.

The rapper is known for helping to usher in the drill music scene in 2012, along with his cousin Chief Keef, Lil Reese, and other Chicago acts. He also founded his own label, Savage Squad, which he released his debut album Trappin’ Ain’t Dead under in 2013. He continued to release a series of mixtapes, the most recent being Fredo Kruger 2 in 2017. Our hearts go out to all of his family, friends and fans during this incredibly difficult time.

😢😢😢 Rest In Peace Santana A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:35am PST

Rip to my dawg.

Rest up easy love you bro pic.twitter.com/CeZV7A4O52 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 20, 2018

Fredo , God Bless ya life. God be with you. Infinite prayers for you and your family . Rest well young brother 💯🙏🏿 — Wale (@Wale) January 20, 2018

Man. RIP Fredo. Dem boys started a serious movement in rap. 🙏🏾 — Sángo (@SangoBeats) January 20, 2018

RIP Fredo really too young smh. — Brent (@brentfaiyaz) January 20, 2018

