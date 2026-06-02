Who Is Spencer Pratt? 5 Things to Know About the Ex-Reality TV Star Running for L.A. Mayor

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Spencer Pratt first became a pop culture fixture during MTV’s reality TV boom thanks to his dramatic relationship with wife Heidi Montag on ‘The Hills.’ Known for his outspoken personality, viral moments and years in the spotlight, Pratt has continued to make headlines long after the show ended. Now, the former reality TV star is drawing attention again with his surprising 2026 campaign for Los Angeles mayor following the devastating Palisades fire that destroyed his family’s home.

Learn more about Spencer and his life here.

He Rose to Fame on MTV’s ‘The Hills’ Alongside Heidi Montag

The Hills premiered in 2006 and followed the lives of young adults navigating friendships, careers and relationships in Los Angeles. Spencer joined the show during season 2 after beginning a relationship with Heidi, quickly becoming one of reality TV’s most talked-about villains because of his feud with Lauren Conrad. Their dramatic relationship turned “Speidi” into a tabloid-era phenomenon and made Pratt a household name.

After ‘The Hills’ ended in 2010, Pratt continued appearing on reality TV with Heidi on shows including ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ and the UK version of ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ The couple later returned to MTV for the reboot series ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ which aired from 2019 to 2021.

He Married Heidi Montag in 2008

After dating on ‘The Hills,’ Spencer and Heidi eloped in Mexico on November 20, 2008. The couple later held a larger wedding ceremony in Pasadena, California, in April 2009, which aired on MTV.

Despite years of public scrutiny and breakup rumors, the pair have remained together for nearly two decades and often speak openly about their marriage and family life.

He & Heidi Share 2 Sons

Spencer and Heidi are parents to two children together. Their first son, Gunner Stone Pratt, was born in October 2017, and their second son, Ryker Pratt, arrived in November 2022.

He & Heidi Lost Their Home in the 2025 Palisades Fire

In January 2025, Spencer and Heidi’s Pacific Palisades home was destroyed during the devastating California wildfires. The tragedy became a major turning point for Spencer, who publicly criticized local leadership and recovery efforts in Los Angeles.

He’s Running for Los Angeles Mayor in 2026

Spencer officially announced his campaign for Los Angeles mayor on January 7, 2026, the one-year anniversary of the devastating Palisades fire that destroyed his family’s home. Although the race is officially nonpartisan, Spencer is a registered Republican and is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive city councilmember Nithya Raman in one of the year’s most closely watched local elections.

“I have realized that the city I love is being managed into the ground by people who don’t have the courage to actually lead,” he said in his announcement. “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign. This is a mission.”

Spencer has positioned himself as a political outsider focused on wildfire recovery, homelessness, crime and public safety. During the campaign, he has made headlines for outspoken comments about gun rights, revealing that he became a gun owner after receiving death threats during the height of his reality TV fame. He has also called for increased LAPD funding and more police presence in schools.

The former reality TV star has continued to go viral throughout the race with AI-generated campaign videos, celebrity support and provocative interviews. In May 2026, Spencer also drew attention after naming “Jesus Christ” as his political role model while comparing himself to former President Barack Obama because “they are both community advocates.”