Pacific Palisades Fire Today: Updates on the Los Angeles Fire

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Wildfire season in California has only worsened over the years. Within months of nearly back-to-back earthquakes and multiple burnings, a new fire erupted in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Officials urged residents to leave as soon as possible and are providing updates to others in surrounding regions. The news comes as rapid wind gusts — reportedly up to 100 miles per hour — shake parts of Southern California.

Get the details on the fire in Pacific Palisades below.

Where Did the Palisades Fire Erupt?

At around 10:30 a.m. local time, the fire erupted around the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive, near the Palisades Hills Recreation Center, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News. Smoke filled the sky above the Santa Monica mountains, causing a panic as the fire burned on. People shared videos to social media, which showed huge plumes of smoke filing the sky.

The Los Angeles Fire Department released a statement to the NotifyLA system, noting, “The Palisades Fire is burning near Palisades Drive. Those nearby should get set for a potential wildfire evacuation by gathering supplies and loved ones.”

Now requesting a hard closure of the PCH due to fire nearing the freeway. Additionally Palisades Dr is still blocked and impassible both ways with fire on the both sides of the road. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/1r0Mh1EP3z — CAWildFire (@CAWildfiretrack) January 7, 2025

How Big Is the Pacific Palisades Fire?

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the Palisades fire is a 200-acre brush fire.

Palisades Fire Evacuations

The LAFD warned residents in Pacific Palisades to get out of the area as soon as possible.

“People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire,” the fire department urged. “Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly.”

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection‘s website, fire areas down the Pacific Coast Highway were issued evacuation orders. For these regions, the fire is an “immediate threat to life,” and the department informed residents that this “is a lawful order to leave now.”

Where Else in Los Angeles Is the Fire?

Since the fire has already spread across 200 acres in Southern California, it could affect residents in other areas in L.A. County. Evacuation warnings were issued for people around Topanga and Tuna Canyon, according to the department’s website.

What Caused the Palisades Fire?

The cause of the brush fire is under invention, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection indicated on its website.