Los Angeles Earthquake: Everything to Know About California’s Latest Tremor

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Another earthquake struck Southern California on Monday, Sept. 16—the second in less than five days.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, a quake centered in Malibu rattled most of Los Angeles County. Residents were jolted awake around 7:30 a.m. local time. Many immediately wondered about the magnitude of the shake. While earthquakes are not uncommon in L.A., recent tremors have increased local anxiety over the years.

Here’s everything to know about the earthquakes and the aftershocks.

What Were the Magnitudes of the L.A. Earthquakes?

Monday, Sept. 16 — A preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Malibu area around 4:22 a.m. Pacific Time at a depth of nearly seven miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Thursday, September 12 — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake on September 12 had a magnitude of 4.7. NBC Los Angeles reported that the initial magnitude was measured at 5.1 but was later downgraded to 4.7. No damage to infrastructure or major injuries has been reported at the time of publication.

The California Geological Survey’s X account confirmed the quake. The tweet read, “A M4.7 earthquake just occurred near the coast of Malibu [sic]. Moderate shaking was felt near the epicenter and the west Los Angeles area. Aftershocks can be expected.”

Per KTLA, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that some boulders and rocks rolled onto Malibu Canyon Road in a tunnel near Piuma Road. This was where the epicenter was located. Officials started removing rocks from the scene that morning.

Was There an Aftershock of the L.A. Earthquake?

Monday, Sept. 16 — KTLA’s Eric Spillman commented on Monday morning’s quake, saying, “It’s possibly an aftershock of the quake we had several days ago.” He noted that the network’s studio, located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, did not feel the tremor. However, according to the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” map, the quake was felt as far away as Long Beach to the southeast and Ventura to the northwest.

Thursday, September 12 —Following Thursday’s temblor, several small aftershocks were reported, including one with a magnitude of 2.8 that occurred in the epicenter of Malibu just two minutes after the initial earthquake. Officials warned residents in Malibu, Hermosa Beach, Anaheim, Santa Monica, and surrounding areas to expect more aftershocks in the days ahead.

What Should You Do in Case of an Earthquake?

During an earthquake, experts stress the importance of knowing the proper steps to protect yourself and minimize injury. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) offers detailed guidelines on what to do during these events. Here are some key steps to take in case of an earthquake: