Where Are the California Wildfires Now? See All Locations

Southern California is in a state of crisis. After a fire broke out and quickly spread in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, the rest of Los Angeles County was in a state of emergency. Now, residents, including celebrities, are dealing with multiple wildfires in the region — and containment is a slow process. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the situation a “highly dangerous windstorm that’s creating extreme fire risk.”

“We’re already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes,” Newsom added. “Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you’re in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials.”

As the situation unfolds, people around the United States — and the rest of California — want updates. Find out where the wildfires are and more details below.

How Many Fires Are There in California Now?

Currently, there are four fires in Southern California, according to Cal Fire’s website. There are several others throughout the state. The four fires in Los Angeles County are the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Hurst fire and the Woodley fire.

Where Are the California Fires Now?

The Palisades fire erupted in Pacific Palisades at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7. Within hours, the entire community fled. Some people abandoned their cars on the road because the air quickly filled with smoke, and flames engulfed the town.

Later that day, the Eaton and the Hurst fires erupted in surrounding places. The Eaton fire affected Pasadena and Altadena residents, and the Hurst fire burned through more than 500 acres in San Fernando.

The Woodley fire broke out above Pacific Palisades. Though it’s a smaller fire, it’s still a threat to residents due to the massive plumes of smoke filling the air.

Palisades Fire Containment So Far

So far, the Palisades fire is at zero percent containment. There have also been two deaths at the time of publication, per CBS News. Firefighters are still struggling to contain all the fires due to extremely high winds, which L.A. reportedly hasn’t faced in about a decade.