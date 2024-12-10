Malibu Fire: Updates on Evacuations, Pepperdine Closure & More Amid the Franklin Fire

Image Credit: Getty Images

A brush fire erupted in Malibu, California, during the late evening hours of December 9, 2024, and the early morning of December 10, 2024. The explosive event has caused widespread concern, leading to evacuations. Pepperdine University was also affected by the fire, and students were issued a shelter-in-place alert by campus officials. So far, more than 2,000 acres in the Malibu area have been burned by the fire.

Where Are Evacuations From the Malibu Fire?

Evacuations were issued for residents living in the zone known as “MAL-C112,” which spans the region east of Malibu Canyon Road and South of Piuma Road. Per the Los Angeles Times, Tuna Creek to Carbon Beach, Carbon Beach to Puerco Canyon and Puerco Canyon to Trancas Canyon were issued evacuations.

Residents should check the Malibu city website for updates on evacuations.

Is Pepperdine University Closed?

During the early morning hours on December 10, Pepperdine University issued multiple updates about the status of its campus. The school canceled classes for the day.

“Normal operations on the Malibu Campus are suspended for Tuesday,” the university tweeted. “This includes canceling classes and finals for the day. Critical support personnel should connect with their supervisors about whether they are needed to physically report to the Malibu campus for their regular work shift. All other staff should connect with their supervisors and work remotely if possible.”

The university added, “The Pepperdine community continues to shelter in place in Payson Library and the Tyler Campus Center. The Franklin fire has grown to 814 acres and flames are visible from the Malibu campus. There are numerous LA County Fire Department engines on campus and their helicopters are using the lakes in Alumni Park to pick up water to drop on the fire from above.”

After assessing campus conditions at daybreak, the university is lifting the shelter-in-place protocol. Campus conditions are safe for members of the community to return to student residences and on-campus homes. The community is strongly encouraged to remain on campus and stay… — Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) December 10, 2024

Several hours later, Pepperdine alerted students that it had lifted the shelter-in-place status.

“After assessing campus conditions at daybreak, the university is lifting the shelter-in-place protocol,” the school announced in a separate tweet on December 10. “Campus conditions are safe for members of the community to return to student residences and on-campus homes. The community is strongly encouraged to remain on campus and stay off Malibu roads as first responders continue to respond to the Franklin fire, which continues to threaten Malibu.”

Pepperdine added in its tweet, “Additionally, ongoing fire suppression efforts on campus continue, and residents are encouraged to limit driving on campus to allow first responders to respond to spot fires which continue to flare up around campus. Power remains out for much of the campus and Malibu area. The red flag warning continues as gusty winds remain. If conditions worsen, we may have to reinstitute our shelter in place protocol.”

Malibu Fire Road Closures

Malibu ordered road closures for six miles along the Pacific Coast Highway. Road closures east of Corral Canyon Road and west of Las Flores Canyon Road were declared. Additionally, Las Virgenes Road was closed south of Mulholland Highway extending to the Pacific Coast Highway.

Status of the Malibu Fire

The fire has burned 2,200 acres at the time of publication.