Palisades Fire: Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Celebrity Home Destroyed

Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag‘s house has burned down during the Pacific Palisades wildfire in January 2025. Spencer has been transparent about the “devastating” news through his social media. Find out what happened below.

Where Does Spencer Pratt Live?

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag live in Pacific Palisades, California, and their house is worth a hefty $3 million, according to DailyMail. In 2019, the couple provided MTV an inside tour into their home, which was featured in The Hills: New Beginnings. The duo showed their view of the Hollywood Hills from their huge deck. The outside space also features Spencer’s large collection of Hummingbird feeders. The dedicated reality star even creates his own hummingbird nectar daily, using sugar and boiling water. Their interior design is adorned with crystal chandeliers, colorful rugs, and huge portraits of the lovebirds that are located in their living room. A look into their office offers viewers a glimpse into some of their magazine covers, which are elegantly framed throughout. The book shelves feature Spencer’s very own Pratt Daddy Crystals as a personal touch. The master bedroom’s extension includes a soaking tub and even a steam room. Their walk-in closet is highly impressive and features a kimono and Birkin bag collection.

What Happened to Spencer Pratt’s House?

In January 2025. their home burned down due to the Los Angeles wildfire, according to TMZ. The family evacuated and everyone is safe. The fast-spreading fire has burned through more than 2,900 acres in the upscale neighborhood. A source shared with the outlet that the pair is “devastated” by the news. Spencer has been documenting the tragic natural disaster through his social media. Prior to evacuating, Spencer posted a video of the overwhelming fire approaching his property and captioned the post, “Nightmare came true.”

Celebrity Homes on Fire in Pacific Palisades

Aside from Spencer and Heidi’s, no other celebrities have publicly confirmed whether they their homes caught on fire during the Palisades fire in January 2025.

Did Any Celebrities Lose Homes During the Palisades Fire?

Since no other celebrities aside from Spencer confirmed if the Palisades fire affected them, it’s unclear which other A-list residents lost their homes.

Is Spencer Pratt Married?

Spencer and Heidi have been married for 16 years. In November 2024, he shared a TikTok with the overlaid text: “How many peeps can say that they’ve been happily married 16 years?” The Hills‘ audience has carefully watched the couple’s evolution since they first met in 2006. They became known as “Speidi,” which meshes both of their names together. They have had a long journey that included promise rings, elopement, getting married twice, firings, separation, divorce, breakups and renewing their vows, according to Life & Style. They share their sons Gunner Stone and Ryker Pratt.