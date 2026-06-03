Who Is Aniya Harvey’s Dad? All About the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Star’s Father, Donnell

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Season 8 of Love Island USA is officially here, and while some of the contestants are new to the spotlight, others have had their fair share of exposure to it before. One of the stars, Aniya Harvey, revealed that her dad used to play for the NBA, which means the newly minted reality TV star is from a sports family!

So, who exactly is Aniya’s dad? Here’s what you need to know about him and their family.

Who Is Aniya Harvey’s Dad?

Aniya’s dad is Donnell Harvey, a retired NBA athlete who played as a power forward for several basketball teams: New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns.

Donnell played for the Mavericks following the 2000 NBA Draft, followed by the Nuggets when he was traded.

When Did Donnell Harvey Retire From the NBA?

Donnell played his last game as an NBA player in 2005, but he continued playing basketball around the world in Greece, China, Turkey and other countries. He officially retired from pro basketball in 2014.

Does Donnell Harvey Have Other Kids?

Yes, but Donnell has kept his personal life away from the public eye. Only Aniya is under the spotlight now that she’s starring in Love Island USA.

In 2013, Donnell’s three children got into a car accident, his agent, Sheryl Reyes, confirmed at the time to InterAKTV.

“He is sad to go home, but he needed to make a tough decision,” Sheryl said about Donnell. “His family is out of danger, however, his kids need him now because of the trauma. … Harvey was on a guaranteed contract for the season, but he needed to make a big choice and leave for his family.”

What Is Donnell Harvey Doing Now?

Since retiring from professional basketball, Donnell is keeping a lower profile and focusing on being a father. According to a 2022 Instagram post shared by Aniya, who tagged her dad in a group photo, Donnell has a private Instagram account.

As a true family man, Donnell also started an after-school basketball program for elementary school children. According to a 2016 report, Donnell said, “I implemented my youth program to really just maximize a young kid’s opportunity. I want to make sure they’ll be able to get a chance to experience somewhat the same thing I have, and at least have the opportunity to move forward.”