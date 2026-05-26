‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Cast: Who Are the New Islanders Entering the Villa?

Calling all Islanders! We’re heading back to Love Island USA, and we’re in for another summer of romance, drama and, hopefully, friendship. As we count down the days until the season 8 premiere, viewers are wondering when we’ll find out who’s in the cast.

As fans already know, the first batch of reality TV contestants enter the “Villa,” before audiences meet newer faces later in the season in “Casa Amor” — the ultimate test to each Islander’s loyalty.

As for host Ariana Madix, the Vanderpump Rules alum is “really excited to get back to Fiji with everybody on the whole team,” she said at the April 2026 Deadline Contenders event.

“I’m excited to see who these Islanders are going to be,” Ariana said. “I feel like it’s such a lightning moment, because they cast the best people, but until they’re all in a room together, you actually have no idea how it’s all going to come together, what sparks are going to fly.”

Since Ariana is a fellow reality TV star like all new Islanders, the Broadway alum noted she “has a unique position” on the show as “somebody who’s been on the other side of things on a reality show.”

“I feel like I have a unique position where I do know what it’s like to be on that side, and I do know how nerve-racking it can be,” she explained. “And I think for these Islanders to be able to come into the villa, they’re so vulnerable, they really show us so many sides of themselves, and we’re all so grateful for it. I’m honoring that they’re able to do that is if they do feel a little bit of like a sense of safety. And when I come in, of course, I come in a lot of times, bringing some very scary or bad news at times. But I always want them to know that even if it’s a little bit scary, that I’m on their side.”

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the season 8 cast below.

When Does Love Island USA Season 8 Come Out? See Release Date

Season 8 premieres on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.

Who Is in the Love Island USA Season 8 Cast?

At the time of publication, cast members for the season 8 Villa have yet to be revealed. Peacock has not unveiled the list as of May 26, 2026.

When Will Love Island USA Announce Its Cast Members?

It’s unclear when Peacock will reveal the names of the season 8 cast. In the past, cast lists have been unveiled days before the premiere, so it’s safe to assume that we’ll see the new faces of the Villa any day now.

When Does Love Island USA Usually Reveal Its Cast?

Last year, Peacock revealed the season 7 cast list on May 29, 2025, and the season premiered five days later on June 3. As fans recall, season 7 introduced all of us to Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe.

In season 6, the cast members were unveiled on June 4, 2024 — a week prior to its June 11, 2024, premiere.