Who Is Vasana Montgomery? All About the Now-Former ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Cast Member

Love Island USA season 8 hasn’t even begun yet, and a wave of drama has already washed up on the reality TV series. Vasana Montgomery was removed from the show shortly after her casting was announced days ahead of the season premiere.

Since the public hasn’t even formally met Vasana, many want to learn more about the rising reality star. Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we know so far about Vasana.

Does Vasana Montgomery Have Instagram?

Vasana likely has an Instagram account, but at the time of publication, it appears to have been deactivated.

Where Is Vasana Montgomery From?

Vasana hails from Beaverton, Oregon.

Why Was Vasana Montgomery Fired From Love Island USA?

Vasana was removed from the season 8 cast of Love Island USA after videos of her using the N-word emerged, according to TMZ and Deadline. A Peacock spokesperson told Deadline that the clips were privately owned and were not shared before Vasana’s casting was announced.

As Love Island fans know, Vasana is not the first rising reality star to be ousted from the popular series. Last year, after season 7 premiered in June 2025, Yulissa Escobar had to exit the Villa shortly after a clip of her using a racial slur repeatedly surfaced.

“First, I want to apologize for using a word I had no right in using,” Yulissa wrote on Instagram at the time. “Podcast clips from years ago have recently resurfaced, and I want to address it directly. In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.”

Weeks later, season 7 cast member Cierra Ortega had to leave the show after she was discovered to have used an anti-Asian slur in the past. She shared a statement taking accountability for her actions.

“I want to first start by addressing, not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community,” Cierra said in a video at the time. “I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it. But that’s absolutely no excuse, because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance.”