Ariana Madix: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star and Actress

Image Credit: Getty Images for DSW

Ariana Madix kicked off the holiday season with a memorable performance at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Vanderpump Rules star took the stage to deliver a captivating rendition of The Cardigans’ 1996 hit “Lovefool” in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square location in New York City, showcasing her talent and charm to a nationwide audience.

She Was a Star of Vanderpump Rules Since the Beginning

Madix is best known for her role on Vanderpump Rules, Bravo’s hit reality show that chronicles the lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants. Ariana joined the cast in Season 2 and quickly became a fan favorite due to her candid personality, witty one-liners, and her no-nonsense approach to drama. Over the years, she’s been involved in many key storylines, from relationship ups and downs to navigating the complex dynamics with her co-stars.

She’s an Actress and Performer

Before joining Vanderpump Rules, Ariana pursued an acting career. She appeared in several small TV roles and films, and her passion for performance is something that still shines through. She has a background in theater and often shares her love for acting, whether it’s on the stage or in the context of her Vanderpump Rules appearances, which often feel like scenes from a drama with plenty of twists and turns.

She Had a Public Breakup and “Scandoval”

In 2023, Ariana made headlines after her high-profile breakup with her long-term partner, Tom Sandoval, was revealed to be the result of his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. The scandal, known as “Scandoval,” dominated both the Vanderpump Rules season and media coverage. Ariana’s reaction to the situation, including her decision to move on and her calm handling of the drama, earned her widespread praise for her resilience and composure during a public betrayal.

She Is an Advocate for Mental Health and Body Positivity

Ariana is vocal about the importance of mental health awareness and body positivity. She has shared her own struggles with mental health, including dealing with anxiety, and frequently advocates for self-care practices. She has also been outspoken about the unrealistic beauty standards often seen on reality TV and has encouraged her followers to embrace their authentic selves.

She Is an Entrepreneur and Author

Outside of reality TV, Ariana has built a multifaceted career. She is an entrepreneur and co-authored the cocktail recipe book The Honest Guide to Life, which includes drink recipes, lifestyle tips, and insights into living a balanced, mindful life. Ariana has also ventured into the world of beauty and wellness, launching various products and brands. She is known for her eye for detail and creativity when it comes to business ventures.