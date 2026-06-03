Why Was Scott Pelley Fired From ’60 Minutes’? What We Know About the CBS Chaos

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Ever since CBS News’ parent company, Paramount, merged with Skydance last year, cancelations and firings have become the norm for the network. In May 2026, 60 Minutes came under scrutiny when multiple veteran journalists were fired from the news magazine program, with the most recent being Scott Pelley. Pelley, who joined the program in 2004, was axed following a reported dispute with executives.

Below, learn why Pelley was gutted from 60 Minutes.

Did Scott Pelley Get Fired From CBS?

Yes, Pelley was fired from CBS after more than 20 years of working with the network. Executive producer Nick Bilton confirmed to 60 Minutes staff members in a note. Bilton indicated that CBS had “parted ways” with Pelley, according to NBC News.

“I know how much Scott meant to many of you, and I don’t say this lightly,” Bilton wrote in the letter to staff. “I made repeated attempts to have direct conversations with him over the weekend, and this afternoon I tried to find common ground. That was not the path Scott chose.”

Why Was Scott Pelley Fired From 60 Minutes?

Pelley was fired due to his “antipathy to the future” of 60 Minutes, executive producerBilton wrote in a letter to Pelley, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

“Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you,” Bilton wrote. “I therefore write on behalf of CBS News, Inc. to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”

Who Else Was Fired From 60 Minutes?

Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi publicly confirmed their terminations at 60 Minutes.

As the first Latina correspondent on 60 Minutes, Cecilia announced her firing and accused CBS of trying to manipulate her team’s reporting.

“In recent months, my producing teams and I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories,” Vega alleged. “Reporting teams have held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of the internal repercussions.”

As for Alfonsi, her contract was not renewed, she revealed in a public statement.

“Over the weekend, my contract with CBS News expired, drawing to a close 20 twenty years with the network, including more than a decade at 60 Minutes,” Sharyn told the Los Angeles Times. “Following an intense editorial dispute over our CECOT story, repeated attempts by my representation to establish a path forward were met with absolute silence from network executives. The message could not be clearer: my time at 60 Minutes is apparently over.”

Is 60 Minutes Getting Canceled?

At the time of publication, CBS has not announced any formal decision about the future of 60 Minutes. It has not been canceled.