Scott Pelley: 5 Things to Know About the ’60 Minutes’ Correspondent

Image Credit: WireImage

Scott Pelley has been a trusted face on 60 Minutes for years, known for his sharp reporting and steady presence. Recently, the veteran journalist made headlines for publicly criticizing CBS’s parent company, Paramount, following the resignation of longtime 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens.

Amid his recent comments, find out more about Pelley below.

Scott Pelley Has Worked at CBS News for Over 35 Years

Pelley joined CBS News in 1989 as a reporter based in New York City. In 2004, he became a correspondent for 60 Minutes, where he built a reputation for tough, in-depth reporting. He also served as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News from 2011 to 2017 before returning full-time to 60 Minutes.

He’s Earned Dozens of Awards for His Reporting

Pelley’s work has earned him more than 40 major awards, including multiple Emmy Awards, Edward R. Murrow Awards, a Peabody Award, and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism. His investigations have ranged from presidential interviews to reports from war zones like Iraq and Afghanistan, consistently recognized for journalistic excellence.

He’s Been Married for Over 40 Years

Pelley married his wife Jane Boone in 1983. Boone, a former television reporter and advertising executive, has supported Pelley throughout his long career in journalism. Together, they have two children. Despite his high-profile role at CBS, Pelley has kept his personal and family life mostly private, rarely discussing it publicly.

He Published a Bestselling Book in 2019

In 2019, Pelley released his memoir, Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times. The book reflects on major stories he covered during his decades at CBS, including the September 11 attacks, wars in the Middle East, and political scandals. It became a national bestseller, praised for its honesty and behind-the-scenes insight into American journalism.

He Recently Called Out Paramount Over Bill Owens’ Resignation

Pelley and Owens worked closely together at 60 Minutes for years, with Owens producing and managing the program while Pelley contributed as one of its leading correspondents. When Owens resigned in 2025, citing a loss of editorial independence due to increased corporate oversight from Paramount Global, Pelley publicly defended him. On air, Pelley praised Owens’ leadership and criticized the corporate interference that compromised journalistic integrity, emphasizing that Owens had always put journalism first.