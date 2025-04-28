Bill Owens’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Make?

Image Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Bill Owens spent decades with 60 Minutes but has now officially left the show.

The veteran journalist served as executive producer of CBS’s 60 Minutes from February 2019 until his resignation in April 2025. He joined CBS News in 1988 and held a variety of senior roles, including senior producer and executive editor. Under his leadership, 60 Minutes remained one of America’s most-watched news programs, earning numerous accolades for its investigative journalism.

Why Owens decided to step down and the wealth he built during his long career below.

Why Is Bill Owens Leaving 60 Minutes?

Owens resigned as executive producer of 60 Minutes, citing a loss of editorial independence. In a memo to staff, he said he could no longer make autonomous decisions due to growing corporate oversight from CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, which is pursuing a merger requiring approval from the Trump administration.

Pressure on CBS has been mounting after President Donald Trump filed a $20 billion lawsuit against the network, accusing it of deceptive editing during a 2024 interview with then–Vice President Kamala Harris. Although CBS and its legal team consider the lawsuit groundless, Paramount is reportedly considering a settlement or public apology, a move that has unsettled newsroom staff.

During a staff meeting, Owens said he had become “the corporation’s problem” and hoped his resignation would prompt CBS to reflect on its editorial practices.

Correspondent Scott Pelley addressed Owens’s resignation on air, emphasizing that while no stories had been blocked, the increased corporate supervision had compromised the independence necessary for honest journalism.

“No one here is happy about it. But in resigning, Bill proved one thing: He was the right person to lead ‘60 Minutes’ all along,” Pelley said, praising Owens.

What Was Bill Owens’ 60 Minutes Salary?

Specific details about Owens’ salary have not been publicly disclosed. However, given his role as executive producer of 60 Minutes and the show’s prominence, it’s likely that his compensation was substantial.

What Is Bill Owens’ Net Worth?

As of 2025, Owens’ net worth is believed to be in the millions, though exact figures have not been widely reported.