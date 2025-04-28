Why Is Bill Owens Leaving ’60 Minutes’? What to Know About His Departure

Image Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Bill Owens is stepping down as executive producer of 60 Minutes after five years at the helm. His departure marks a major change for the long-running CBS news magazine, a staple of American television for decades. In a video message, longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley praised Owens’ leadership and reflected on his impact during a pivotal time for the show.

While Owens has not shared many details publicly, CBS confirmed his exit and thanked him for his contributions. Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News, also notified employees by email, highlighting Owens’ work and reaffirming the company’s commitment to the program.

“Tom and I are committed to 60 Minutes and to ensuring that the mission and the work remain our priority,” McMahon said, referring to CBS News president and executive editor Tom Cibrowski.

Find out more about Owens and his decision to leave 60 Minutes below.

Who Is Bill Owens?

Owens is a veteran journalist who served as the executive producer of CBS’s 60 Minutes from February 2019 until his resignation in April 2025. He joined CBS News in 1988 and has held various roles, including senior producer and executive editor. Under his leadership, 60 Minutes maintained its status as one of America’s most-watched news programs, earning numerous accolades for its investigative journalism.

Why Is Bill Owens Leaving 60 Minutes?

Owens resigned from 60 Minutes citing concerns over diminishing journalistic independence. In a memo to staff, he said he could no longer make autonomous editorial decisions due to growing corporate oversight, particularly as CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, pursued a merger requiring approval from the Trump administration. Owens emphasized that he was stepping aside so the show could continue without compromising its journalistic standards.

60 Minutes directly calls out its parent company, Paramount, following the resignation of executive producer Bill Owens pic.twitter.com/KL9XSM35se — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 28, 2025

Donald Trump has had a rocky history with CBS, particularly with 60 Minutes. In 2020, he cut short an interview with Lesley Stahl after becoming displeased with her questions. He also declined to be interviewed by the program during the 2024 presidential campaign.

On April 13, 2025, Trump accused 60 Minutes of “fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting” in a Truth Social post. He urged government regulators to strip CBS of its broadcast license, writing, “CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this.”

What Is Bill Owens’ 60 Minutes Salary?

Specific details about Owens’ salary have not been publicly disclosed. However, given his role as executive producer of 60 Minutes and the show’s prominence, it’s likely that his compensation was substantial.