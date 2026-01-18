Does Marcello Hernández Have a Girlfriend? The ‘SNL’ Comedian’s Dating History

Image Credit: SAMUEL RIVAS/NETFLIX

Marcello Hernández worked his way up the ladder in the comedy world. From selling tickets in the streets of New York City to landing his big break on Saturday Night Live, the comedian is a fan-favorite now, and his 2026 special, American Boy, quickly garnered widespread attention. Since the main themes of his Netflix stand-up were his mother’s parenting methods and the struggles that women go through, many viewers wondered whether Marcello has a girlfriend.

Recalling how he grew up in a house of women, Marcello joked about how far the sentiment “beauty is pain” can go, especially with Brazilian waxes.

“Women are very scary, and they live a violent life behind-the-scenes,” the Miami, Florida, native said. “A woman getting ready to leave the house is one of the most violent scenes I have ever seen in my entire life. They are able to turn their bathroom into Dexter’s laboratory … That’s why men have to pay on the date because, by the time she gets to the date, she’s in debt. There’s no money left, and you don’t know where [her period] blood is, so just pay and say, ‘I’m sorry for what you go through.'”

Below, find out whether Marcello is dating anyone.

Does Marcello Hernández Have a Girlfriend?

Yes, Marcello is currently in a relationship with Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, an architect, sculptor and furniture designer. She is also a Yale graduate and the co-founder of the Batlle and Sig firm.

During a past interview with Speciwomen, Ana explained the purpose of their firm.

“Almost every project of ours explores irony in some way — using an everyday material that isn’t normally appreciated, questioning sacred ritual versus corporate capital, or … examining the idea of black dyes as censor or ink,” she noted. “We want projects that local realities produce, but it has to be good at the end of the day. Not just a concept or question, but something real.”

Are Marcello Hernández & Ana Amelia Married?

No, despite internet rumors that surfaced in January 2026, Marcello and Ana are not married.