Why Did Mika Abdalla & Jake Short Break Up? Inside the ‘Off Campus’ Star’s Split From Ex-Fiance

Mika Abdalla, who will lead season 2 of Off Campus, has split from her now-ex-fiancé, Jake Short, after five years of dating and one year of being engaged. The breakup shocked fans of the couple, but an interview with the pair is circulating on social media, sparking debate among users about Jake’s past comments about Mika. So, why exactly did they break up after a years-long relationship?

Here, we break down what we know so far about Mika and Jake’s breakup and the end of their engagement.

Did Mika Abdalla & Jake Short Break Up?

Yes. A rep for Mika confirmed her breakup from Jake in a statement to Us Weekly on June 1, 2026, which read, “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together.”

“They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,” the rep concluded.

it's the fact that she goes "so she's the best person he knows and i'm just some bitch?" to make him realize how insane he sounds but he just goes "dab me up" 🫩 https://t.co/U26ys5YMuT — ً (@hclliwells) June 2, 2026

How Did Mika Abdalla & Jake Short Meet?

Mika and Jake first met on the set of Sex Appeal in 2021. As viewers already know, the pair had to film some intimate scenes, which meant they needed to get acquainted with one another. And being the professionals they are, Mika and Jake focused on the work first, and they opened up about their experience on set during a January 2022 interview with Pop Sugar.

[The movie] breaks down the barrier of it being a taboo to talk about sex,” Mika said, adding that her character, Avery, “is very comfortable talking about sex to every — I mean, not really her parents — but she talks about it. It’s not a taboo thing; it’s never a thing where like, ‘Avery, you’re not allowed to have sex.’ But I think it also does a really good job of showing that who you have sex with, especially the first time, can change your experience.”

Jake chimed in to note, “And I think you said well too with … there’s absolutely no layer of shame. It’s all about the freedom of exploration and getting to know yourself, especially in an intimate scenario, and being willing to talk about it. I think that’s very, very valuable for anyone who watches a film, whether they’re a teenager or not.”

When Did Mika Abdalla & Jake Short Start Dating?

Sometime after they started working together on Sex Appeal, Mika and Jake began dating. They announced their engagement in May 2025.

Why Did Mika Abdalla & Jake Short Break Up?

Since neither Mika nor Jake has publicly addressed their breakup, it’s unclear why they called it quits. The actress’ rep, however, insisted in a statement that they’re on “friendly terms,” indicating that their split was amicable.