‘Off Campus’ Season 2: Cast, Projected Release Date & More Updates

Image Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime

We’re coming back to Briar University, but it’ll be a minute. The hype surrounding Prime Video’s Off Campus nearly guaranteed a season 2, so fans are naturally starving for more steamy — and icy — moments. As we await the second season of the TV adaptation of Elle Kennedy‘s book series, we’ll have to rely on the cast and crew to keep us in the loop.

Season 1 star Josh Heuston has already confirmed that he will not reprise his role as Justin Kohl in season 2. The actor told Variety, however, that everything depends on “scheduling to storylines to books,” adding that “there’s a lot of stories to show in this particular series.” So, while anything can happen, we might not see Heuston in the show until further down the line.

Below, Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on the second season of Off Campus, from its release date to the cast and more details.

When Will Off Campus Season 2 Come Out? Projected Release Date

Production on season 2 of Off Campus is expected to begin on June 1, 2026, and will run through September 18, 2026, according to Forbes. So, as long as filming goes according to plan, the second season is expected to premiere in either April or May 2027.

Which Characters Will Be the Focus of Off Campus Season 2?

Showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed that season 2 will focus on Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla).

“I wanted viewers to know who they were going to be tuning in for next,” Levy explained to Variety following the season 1 premiere. “Allie felt so organic, because she’s Hannah’s best friend and Dean is already there, and their love story in the book is a secret — so why not let it be a surprise, even to book fans, when we’re going to launch it.”

Adding that “all eight scripts are written,” Levy continued, “And we have a very exciting plan for the season. I don’t want to say anything yet—but I think book fans will be very excited.”

Who Will Be in the Off Campus Season 2 Cast?

As previously noted, cast members Kalyn and Abdalla will return in season 2 as the leading lovers. Elle Bright and Belmont Cameli are also coming back to Briar U, in addition to Jalen Thomas Brooks, Julia Sarah Stone and likely Khobe Clarke, to name a few.

New additions to the cast include India Fowler, Antonio Cipriano and Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, who will be playing Scarlett, a character who works in the theatre department.