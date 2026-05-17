What Happens to Beau Maxwell in ‘Off Campus’? Book Spoilers vs. TV Series

Image Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime

Beau Maxwell isn’t the focus of Prime Video’s Off Campus TV adaptation, but fans of the original books are wondering what will happen to him on the show. After all, his fate in Elle Kennedy‘s original work is hard to grapple with.

Prime’s show follows the fake-turned-real romantic relationship between Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), a talented music major at Briar University, and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), a hockey team captain at the school.

So, where does Beau come into the story? And, more importantly, what happens to him in the original books versus the series? Here’s what we know. (Warning: spoilers from the Off Campus books and series are ahead)

Who Is Beau Meaxwell in the Off Campus Books?

Beau is first introduced in Kennedy’s book The Deal as a college quarterback, history major and, in general, the guy who has it all — the charm, the looks and the skills.

In book 2, The Mistake, Beau has a minor role, but in book 3, The Score, his presence is more prominent in the Briar University friend group.

What Happens to Beau Maxwell in Off Campus?

In The Score, Beau’s childhood friendship with Dean DeLaurentis becomes an integral part of the story, and Beau’s tragic fate unravels. Beau dies, and his friend Dean’s depression takes over as he surrenders to drugs and alcohol to numb the pain.

Kennedy teased Beau’s presence in the TV series compared to the book. She told Us Weekly in May 2026 that season 1 provides a “little taste of Beau, but he does [fill] the screen a little” while praising actor Khobe Clarke’s on-screen performance.

“I think that Khobe, he’s such a great actor, and he’s the sweetest guy,” the author said. “He had a lot of the little comedic bits in the season.”

How Does Beau Maxwell Die in the Off Campus Books?

Beau dies in book 3, The Score, in a car accident after visiting his grandma in Wisconsin. Beau’s father was the driver, and he swerved to avoid hitting a deer that just sprinted in front of their car. The vehicle hits some black ice on the road and slams into a tree, killing Beau instantly after his neck snaps upon impact. Beau’s father survives.

Will Beau Maxwell Be in Season 2 of Off Campus?

It’s still unclear whether or not Beau will be back for season 2.