Renewed TV Shows of 2026: Which Shows Are Coming Back for Another Season?

Image Credit: Disney

Television is a cutthroat business. Now that Hollywood has transitioned from pilot season to a year-round process for streaming networks, they’ve had to ax shows from the air after just one or two seasons. 2026 has already seen a handful of fan-favorite TV series — new and long-running productions — get cancelled. But luckily, others have been renewed!

From beloved medical dramas like the Chicago series to the Emmy Award-winning Abbott Elementary, it’s clear that some shows will survive.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up the list of TV shows that were renewed this year.

School Spirits

The Paramount+ supernatural teen drama series was renewed for season 4, Variety reported on March 24.

For All Mankind

Apple TV confirmed that For All Mankind was renewed for a sixth and final season.

“Getting to explore the For All Mankind universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi said. “We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.”

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire was renewed for season 15 on March 27. The NBC procedural drama show has no plans to conclude just yet.

Chicago P.D.

Also in the Chicago television franchise, Chicago P.D. was renewed for a 14th season!

Chicago Med

The medical drama show was renewed for a season 12, continuing the Chicago TV franchise for more than a decade.

Wonder Man

Marvel’s Wonder Man was renewed for a second season on Disney+, The Hollywood Reporter reported on March 23.

Cross

Prime Video officially renewed Cross for a third season on March 18. Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, confirmed the news in a statement, which read, “From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling. Aldis [Hodge] has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

Neighbors

Neighbors, the A24-produced docuseries that streams on HBO, was renewed for season 2 on March 19, the streaming giant confirmed.

The show’s official logline reads, “This explosive series explores the chaotic and complicated disputes of neighbors… and the extreme lengths they’ll go to defend what’s theirs.”

Paradise

Hulu’s post-apocalyptic drama starring Sterling K. Brown was confirmed to have three seasons in the pipeline. It’s still unclear whether the show will continue past its upcoming third season.

Marshals

CBS quickly renewed Marshals, one of its Yellowstone universe installment shows, for season 2 shortly after its first season aired.

The Night Agent

Netflix’s The Night Agent was renewed for season 4 and was scheduled to move production to Los Angeles, California, Deadline reported on March 6.

9-1-1

ABC’s 9-1-1 will continue with season 10 as Angela Bassett stars.

9-1-1: Nashville

Just like its OG, 9-1-1: Nashville is also coming back to ABC. It was renewed for a second season.

Abbott Elementary

ABC also renewed its Emmy Award-winning, fan-favorite comedy series Abbott Elementary for season 6.

Little House on the Prairie

Netflix was certain of Little House on the Prairie‘s success so much that it renewed the show for season 2 ahead of its season 1 premiere.