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‘Marshals’ Cast: Meet the Stars of the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series

The Yellowstone universe expands with 'Marshals,' starring Luke Grimes. Here’s a look at the actors in the hit franchise’s latest installment.

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Reading Time: 5 minutes
March 29, 2026 11:00AM EDT
'Marshals' Cast: Meet the Stars of the 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Series
Image Credit: CBS

The Yellowstone universe is continuing to grow with Marshals, the spinoff centered on Kayce Dutton’s next chapter. Now airing new episodes weekly after its March 2026 premiere, the series follows Luke Grimes’ character as he steps into life as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, blending the franchise’s signature intensity with a more procedural, case-driven approach.

Alongside Grimes, the show features a mix of returning Yellowstone faces and new additions, bringing together military backgrounds, reservation ties and high-stakes field experience.

“Zone of Death” – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Ash Santos as Andrea, Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Arielle Kebbel as Belle, and Tatanka Means as Miles. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Zone of Death” – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Ash Santos as Andrea, Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Arielle Kebbel as Belle, and Tatanka Means as Miles. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

With Season 1 currently underway—and Season 2 already confirmed—here’s everything to know about the cast of Marshals.

"Piya Wiconi" -- Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Piya Wiconi” — Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Grimes returns to the Yellowstone universe as Kayce, the youngest Dutton son who transitions from ranch life to a career as a U.S. Marshal, trying to balance justice with loyalty and family ties in Montana.

Grimes is best known for his long-running role as Kayce on Yellowstone, and he also appeared in major films like American Sniper and Fifty Shades of Grey.

"Piya Wiconi" -- Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Piya Wiconi” — Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Logan Marshall‑Green as Pete Calvin

Logan Marshall-Green plays Kayce’s former SEAL team leader turned fellow U.S. Marshal, grounding the series’ law-enforcement angle with military precision and strategic savvy. Marshall-Green’s career spans indie hits and genre films, including Quarantine, Upgrade, and acclaimed projects like The Invitation.

"Piya Wiconi" -- Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Arielle Kebbel as Belle. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Piya Wiconi” — Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Arielle Kebbel as Belle. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner

Arielle Kebbel brings charisma and sharp wit to Belle, a U.S. Marshal once with the ATF who’s described as “Martha Stewart in cowboy boots.” Kebbel is a familiar face from TV and film, with credits like The Vampire Diaries, Gilmore Girls, and Ballers.

"Piya Wiconi" -- Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Ash Santos as Andrea. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Piya Wiconi” — Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Ash Santos as Andrea. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz

Ash Santos plays Andrea, a Bronx-born U.S. Marshal navigating new terrain in Montana. Santos previously appeared in genre and TV roles including Happy! and The Oath.

“Zone of Death” – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Tatanka Means as Miles. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Zone of Death” – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Tatanka Means as Miles. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle

Tatanka Means, who portrays a former reservation police officer turned Marshal, infuses Miles with cultural insight and a fierce commitment to justice. Means is a Native American actor and activist known for roles in The Son and The Harder They Fall, and his work often reflects a deep engagement with Indigenous stories and representation on screen.

“Zone of Death” – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Zone of Death” – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Brecken Merrill returns as Tate, Kayce’s now-teenaged son, adding emotional weight to Kayce’s journey into his new role as a Marshal. Merrill first appeared as Tate on Yellowstone, and his continued presence connects the spinoff to the heart of the Dutton family story.

"Piya Wiconi" -- Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Mo Brings Plenty. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Piya Wiconi” — Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Mo Brings Plenty. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo

Mo Brings Plenty returns in a familiar role as Mo, a loyal figure from Yellowstone who now crosses into Marshals.

"Piya Wiconi" -- Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Piya Wiconi” — Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia on the series premiere of MARSHALS, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham reprises his role as Rainwater, the respected leader of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. A veteran actor celebrated for his work in Hell or High Water, Yellowstone, and The Last of Us.