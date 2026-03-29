‘Marshals’ Cast: Meet the Stars of the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series

Image Credit: CBS

The Yellowstone universe is continuing to grow with Marshals, the spinoff centered on Kayce Dutton’s next chapter. Now airing new episodes weekly after its March 2026 premiere, the series follows Luke Grimes’ character as he steps into life as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, blending the franchise’s signature intensity with a more procedural, case-driven approach.

Alongside Grimes, the show features a mix of returning Yellowstone faces and new additions, bringing together military backgrounds, reservation ties and high-stakes field experience.

With Season 1 currently underway—and Season 2 already confirmed—here’s everything to know about the cast of Marshals.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Grimes returns to the Yellowstone universe as Kayce, the youngest Dutton son who transitions from ranch life to a career as a U.S. Marshal, trying to balance justice with loyalty and family ties in Montana.

Grimes is best known for his long-running role as Kayce on Yellowstone, and he also appeared in major films like American Sniper and Fifty Shades of Grey.

Logan Marshall‑Green as Pete Calvin

Logan Marshall-Green plays Kayce’s former SEAL team leader turned fellow U.S. Marshal, grounding the series’ law-enforcement angle with military precision and strategic savvy. Marshall-Green’s career spans indie hits and genre films, including Quarantine, Upgrade, and acclaimed projects like The Invitation.

Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner

Arielle Kebbel brings charisma and sharp wit to Belle, a U.S. Marshal once with the ATF who’s described as “Martha Stewart in cowboy boots.” Kebbel is a familiar face from TV and film, with credits like The Vampire Diaries, Gilmore Girls, and Ballers.

Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz

Ash Santos plays Andrea, a Bronx-born U.S. Marshal navigating new terrain in Montana. Santos previously appeared in genre and TV roles including Happy! and The Oath.

Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle

Tatanka Means, who portrays a former reservation police officer turned Marshal, infuses Miles with cultural insight and a fierce commitment to justice. Means is a Native American actor and activist known for roles in The Son and The Harder They Fall, and his work often reflects a deep engagement with Indigenous stories and representation on screen.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Brecken Merrill returns as Tate, Kayce’s now-teenaged son, adding emotional weight to Kayce’s journey into his new role as a Marshal. Merrill first appeared as Tate on Yellowstone, and his continued presence connects the spinoff to the heart of the Dutton family story.

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo

Mo Brings Plenty returns in a familiar role as Mo, a loyal figure from Yellowstone who now crosses into Marshals.

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham reprises his role as Rainwater, the respected leader of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. A veteran actor celebrated for his work in Hell or High Water, Yellowstone, and The Last of Us.