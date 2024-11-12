‘Yellowstone’ Sequel Series: Everything We Know So Far

Yellowstone fans are likely reeling from the news that the hit family drama will be ending after season 5. While it’s upsetting to see the original show coming to a close and not getting a season 6, there isn’t too much reason to worry. Why? Because there’s already a sequel show that’s been greenlit.

So, what happened with Yellowstone? What is the sequel series going to be about? When will it premiere? HollywoodLife has compiled all the key information about the Yellowstone sequel series we know so far.

What Is The Yellowstone Sequel About?

Paramount hasn’t revealed too much information about the Yellowstone sequel series, but we did get crucial information in recent statements. “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a statement. We don’t know who is going to star in the Yellowstone sequel series or the exact storyline, but it is a sequel. The show will feature the Dutton family.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

In February 2023, Deadline reported on the possibility of a Yellowstone sequel, noting that it was “unclear which of the Yellowstone cast” would transition to the new series but that “several of the big stars” were “expected” to appear. The original ensemble includes Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. While the full cast for the sequel series has not been announced, Michelle Pfeiffer is confirmed to take on the lead role, according to the Independent.

When Will The Yellowstone Sequel Series Premiere?

The Yellowstone sequel series will premiere in December 2023 on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+. Yellowstone’s final episodes are expected to premiere in November 2023. It’s uncertain whether or not the shows will crossover at any point or if Yellowstone will end before the sequel series premieres.

Will Kevin Costner Be In The Yellowstone Sequel Series?

Kevin Costner is not expected to return as John Dutton in the Yellowstone sequel series. Days before the sequel series was officially announced, Entertainment Tonight reported that the Oscar winner was not planning to return beyond season 5. A sequel series wasn’t mentioned, but that’s likely what they were referring to.

The flagship series has been embroiled in drama over the last few months. In February 2023, Deadline reported that co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan, as well as Paramount Global and Paramount Network, were “moving to end” Yellowstone in its current form. At the time, it was reported they were “plotting a franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga.”

Deadline claimed there were “disagreements over shooting schedules” with Kevin, who plays the Dutton family patriarch. The outlet reported that Kevin only “wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season” and only a week shooting the second part of season 5. The tension over the shooting schedules reportedly caused “morale problems” amongst the rest of the cast.

In response to an exposé about the ongoing drama, Kevin’s lawyer, Marty Singer, released a statement to Puck.News on behalf of the actor: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Kevin is currently gearing up for a long directing journey. His latest directorial feature, Horizons, has already been filmed, and he’s gearing up to film the movie’s 3 sequels back-to-back. The second film is set to start filming this spring.

Is Matthew McConaughey Joining The Yellowstone Sequel Series?

In October 2024, Deadline reported that Matthew McConaughey was “in negotiations” to star in a Yellowstone series. After this news, fans speculated about his potential role in the Yellowstone universe. Since this is a sequel series, he could portray a long-lost Dutton returning to the ranch, which would preserve the Dutton family drama while introducing new challenges.

Although multiple outlets indicated he was expected to take on a lead role, Taste of Country later reported that the actor would not be part of the sequel series.