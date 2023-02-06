‘Yellowstone’ Reportedly May End After Season 5: The Shocking Reason Why

Could Yellowstone already be on its last ride? Yellowstone is the #1 show on cable, but it may be ending after season 5. Has Yellowstone been cancelled? Here’s the current situation…

Deadline is reporting that Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Global, and Paramount Network are “moving to end” the show in its “current form.” The family drama is currently in the midst of its fifth season, which will return with all-new episodes in summer 2023. HollywoodLife has reached out to Paramount Network for comment.

The show is reportedly at risk of cancellation because of alleged “disagreements over shooting schedules” with Kevin Costner, who plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton. Sources told the outlet that the Oscar winner only “wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season,” down 15 days from the 65 days he originally set for himself. In regards to filming the second part of season 5, Kevin reportedly “only wanted to spend a week shooting.”

According to the outlet, the issue has become a “source of frustration” for Taylor and is “causing morale problems” amongst the other cast members. Paramount Network reportedly turned down Kevin’s latest proposal and “made the decision to move on” to another show.

That other show would be an extension of the Dutton family saga and potentially star Matthew McConaughey, who is “currently in negotiations.” Deadline said it’s “unclear” if any of the Yellowstone cast, which includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser, would move to the new series. The show reportedly blossomed out of “continued disagreements over the lessening amount of time Costner is willing to spend shooting” the flagship series.

A Paramount Network spokesperson released the following statement to Deadline: “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The Yellowstone universe has already expanded with two critically-acclaimed prequels: 1883 and 1923. The newest spinoff in the works is 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, starring David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid. After a massive debut, 1923 has been renewed for season 2.