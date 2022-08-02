Luke Grimes’ Wife: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 4 Years Bianca Rodrigues

The handsome Luke Grimes, 38, is most known for his role on the hit TV series Yellowstone, but he is much more than a character onscreen. He has been in a relationship for several years with Bianca Rodrigues, who often shares sweet photos of the two on her Instagram. In fact, the couple will be celebrating another anniversary come November 2022.

Is Luke Grimes Married?

Luke has been married to Bianca since 2018, and they will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary this fall. Although Luke currently does not have any posts on his official Instagram, Bianca takes on the role of the couple’s unofficial photographer as she has her man splattered all over her account. Her most recent snapshot of the cute couple was on June 6, 2022, with the caption “Anywhere with you.”

Bianca makes sure to post a loving anniversary message each November to express her devoted love for her husband. For the last couple of years, Bianca has repeatedly shared some gorgeous black and white images from a couple’s photoshoot the pair had when they got married. On November 21, 2021, she shared a sweet image of her husband carrying her on his back with the caption “I’m so lucky to have you in my life Happy anniversary anjo! Te amo.”

The pair currently lives in Montana together, Luke told Taste of Country during one of the outlet’s podcasts. And from the looks of Bianca’s Instagram, she is enjoying country life very much. She often shares photos exploring the great outdoors that the Treasure State has to offer, including rock climbing.

Does Luke Grimes Have Kids?

Bianca and Luke are very much in love, but the pair is currently keeping their family small, as it is just the two of them. They do not have any children, Parade reports.

Both Luke and Bianca keep the inside details of their life private, aside from the cute couple pictures on Instagram.

Who Is Bianca Rodrigues?

Luke is a very lucky man, as his wife Bianca is actually a Brazilian model! Given her Brazilian heritage, Bianca often captions her social media posts in Portuguese.

Officially, Bianca uses the name Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, adding her husband’s last name and showing her devotion on her Instagram bio. It is unclear which modeling agency Bianca is represented by – if any.

Bianca will be celebrating her 26th birthday in the coming days, as she was born on August 9, 1996, according to Horsey Hooves. Luke’s leading lady reportedly lived in Brazil before moving to the United States to pursue a career in modeling.