‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Luke Grimes Hints At More ‘Inevitable’ Problems For Kayce & Monica 

Kayce, Monica, and Tate have moved off the ranch after a rough few months. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Luke Grimes about Kayce and Monica’s future, the Jamie situation, and more.

Life hasn’t been easy for Kayce, Monica, and Tate lately on Yellowstone. Kayce barely survived getting shot, while Monica and Tate were attacked at the ranch. Tate was forced to kill the man going after his mother. Kayce decided to move off the ranch with Monica and Tate to the reservation. Things seem to be going better for Kayce and Monica, but Luke Grimes told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that new challenges are likely on the horizon for the couple.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Luke said. “Every time that I think there’s going to be a nice place to rest for Kayce, his whole world gets upended again. I mean, I just hope when all is said and done at the end of this thing they’re at some sort of path to happiness. But I couldn’t tell you.”

Moving off the ranch has Kayce juggling his life with Monica and Tate as well as his duties at Yellowstone. Luke discussed this complicated “balancing act” for his character.

“I think ultimately Kayce just wants to do what’s best for his immediate family, Monica and Tate,” Luke continued. “Sometimes I think through no fault of their own being with the Duttons just comes with a price. It’s kind of a balancing act, and it’s sort of the crux of the whole Kayce character. He’s trying to do the right thing. You know that about him. You know he’s a good guy. He’s trying to make the right choice, but there just doesn’t seem to be one most of the time. There’s just no right choice, and that’s where we find him.”

Luke acknowledged that Kayce does “believe in legacy” but “probably not as strongly as John, obviously.” He added, “John lives or dies by what happens to that ranch. Kayce I think wants to do right by his father but also right by his family. I think that’s sort of where he draws the line. If they’re going to be in danger because I’m trying to save this piece of land, that might not be worth it for me. So I don’t know. It’s going to be interesting to see how the next couple of seasons play out. Obviously, we’ve seen Kayce change a lot in the way he makes decisions and how he’s sort of growing into a man, a better father, a better husband, a better member of society.”

In the latest episode, Jamie discovered that his biological father had a role in planning the attacks on the Dutton family. As for whether or not Kayce will find out this information, Luke said, “I don’t know. I haven’t had any scenes where that’s been a part of my world at all.”

Kayce extended the olive branch to Jamie when he paid his brother a visit to ask about investigating Riggins, a man who was also involved in the hit on the Duttons. Kayce even told Jamie that he loved him. Beth has been open about how much she hates Jamie, but could Kayce ever hate Jamie that much?

“No. I don’t think he could feel the way Beth feels because their history is much more murky,” Luke told HollywoodLife. “Obviously, there is a real reason there for her to feel the way she feels. Obviously, Kayce and Jamie have never had any problems like that. Could there come a time when Jamie is doing things to affect the rest of his family to the point where he feels like he needs to do something about it? That’s possible. But deep down, we all know Kayce’s kind of a lover, and he tries to see the best in people. So normally he’s going to stick to the side of trying to find the good.” Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.