Cole Hauser’s Famous Parents: Facts On The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Mom & Dad

Cole Hauser, 47, plays the character of Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show Yellowstone, and although he is making waves on his own, fame is not new to Cole. His parents are Hollywood royalty and famous in their own right as well. Cole is the son of Wings Hauser and Cass Warner and has a total of four siblings.

Who Is Cole Hauser’s Real Dad?

Gerald Dwight “Wings” Hauser is Cole’s father, who welcomed his son with his wife Cass back in 1975. Wings was born on December 12, 1947, in Hollywood, California. He is an actor and occasional producer who is best known for his role in the 1987 film Tough Guys Don’t Dance.

Wings has also been seen in numerous other movies including The Insider, Rubber, and Vice Squad. He has starred in movies with some of the most iconic actors in the industry including Al Pacino and Russell Crow. In 1988, Wings received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his role in the film Tough Guys Don’t Dance.

Since his prime, Wings has been laying low and is not as much in the limelight as his son Cole. In fact, his most recent acting credit on his IMDb profile is from 2019 for his role as Doctor Goddard in the film Eve N’ God: This Female is Not Yet Rated (TM).

Who Is Cole Hauser’s Mother?

Cole’s mom is the filmmaker Cass Warner, 74, who has been in the industry almost her whole life. Cass was exposed to the business of Hollywood and movies as a child as she is a third generation filmmaker.

Her IMDb boasts over 16 credits in different categories from producer to actress across the board. She is mainly credited as a producer, writer, and director on the site. In 2007, she directed and wrote the documentary The Brothers Warner about her family, including her grandfather Harry Warner. Harry was was one of the founders of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. back in 1923.

Later in 2008, Cass was nominated for a Video Source Award for the documentary about the famous Warner brothers.

Who Are Cole Hauser’s Siblings?

The famous Hauser and Warner family is not a small one either. Cole has a total of four siblings, although they are mostly half-siblings, aside from his full-sister, Bright Hauser.

Cass had three other children Tao Gaines, Jesse Pool, and Vanessa Mooney. The details on who their fathers are is not publicly known as Cass’ private life is kept mostly under wraps.