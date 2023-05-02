Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine Files For Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage

Kevin Costner is headed for divorce. According to documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, May 2, the actor’s wife Christine Baumgartner filed legal papers to end the union on Monday, May 1. She cited “irreconcilable differences,” with the 67-year-old actor, according to the outlet.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Kevin’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement on Tuesday. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin and Christine, a handbag desinger and former model, welcomed three children (now between the ages of 12 and 15 ) during their nearly two decades as a married couple — Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. The duo famously dated on and off throughout the early 2000’s, with a breakup transpiring in 2002 over the possibility of having children — Christine wanted them, and Kevin already had four children from previous relationships.

According to the Dances With Wolves star, he ultimately came around to the idea. “She said, ‘I’m going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me,’” he said during an interview with Parade. “And I did. Maybe it’s the ability to say you’re sorry.”

They married in a lavish but private ceremony on September 25, 2004, at his sprawling Aspen, Colorado ranch. The couple then happily welcomed their first child, Cayden, in May of 2007, and two more little ones joined the family in 2009 and 2010. As his life came circle, Kevin said there was more than enough love to go around — even with his first set of children spaced 26 years apart from the second.

“The ability to be able to love somebody else doesn’t mean there’s less love for you,” Kevin told he told Mom.com in 2015. “Love seems to be always able to hang on to as many people as needs to be in that circle.”

In a 2020 interview, the iconic Field of Dreams actor claimed that the coronavirus quarantine had actually made his marriage to Christine stronger. “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family,” he told PEOPLE for an interview published in June of 2020. “Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it.”