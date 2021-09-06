Kevin Costner’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 7 Children, From Oldest To Youngest

Kevin Costner is the father of seven children, including daughters Annie, Lily and Grace, and sons, Joe, Liam, Cayden and Hayes, from three different relationships. Find out more about them here.

Kevin Costner, 66, is known as a great actor in many popular films and television series, including The Bodyguard, Message in a Bottle, Dragonfly, Hidden Figures, and recently, Yellowstone, but he’s also a father to seven incredible kids. He welcomed his children, who include daughters Annie, Lily and Grace, and sons, Joe, Liam, Cayden and Hayes, throughout three different relationships over the years and although he’s talked about the challenges that come with having “two sets of children” in the past, he’s also talked about the joy and uniqueness of his oldest and youngest being 26 years apart.

“As [my] children interact together, there’s always this little bit of, ‘Do you care for us now as much as you do them?’ That’s just a natural thing that happens, and you have to talk about how big love is,” he told Mom.com in 2015. “The ability to be able to love somebody else doesn’t mean there’s less love for you. Love seems to be always able to hang on to as many people as needs to be in that circle.”

Find out more about Kevin’s seven children, from oldest to youngest, below.

Annie & Lily

Annie Costner is Kevin’s oldest child. He welcomed her with his first wife, Cindy Costner, in Apr. 1984. She went on to follow in her dad’s footsteps and pursued directing, producing, and acting. She’s produced a wide variety of features, including El Cartel Cubano, ESPN 30 for 30: Bump, Spike and The Discarded: A Tale of Two Rios, and has acted in Dances with Wolves and Waterworld, according to IMDB. She married her husband, Danny Cox, in 2016.

Lily Costner is Kevin and Cindy’s second-born child. She was born in Aug. 1986 and went on to become an actress. Some of the movies she’s starred in include The Baby-Sitters Club, The Postman and Black or White. According to her her Instagram, she’s been dating a guy named Aaron for a while and often posts sweet pics and videos of him.

Joe

Joe Costner is Kevin and Cindy’s third and last child together. He was born in Jan. 1988 and like his dad and sisters, went on to become an actor. He starred alongside Lily in The Postman and was also featured in Tin Cup. He also has a sound department credit for the short film Oasis and will sometimes appear in family posts on social media, like the clip above, which was shared by Lily on Instagram.

Liam

Liam Costner is Kevin’s fourth child. After his divorce from Cindy in 1994, he started dating Bridget Rooney and they went on to have Liam in Nov. 1996. He is perhaps the most private of all his siblings and has stayed out of the spotlight and away from the Hollywood scene.

Cayden, Hayes & Grace

Kevin welcomed his fifth child, Cayden Costner, with his current wife, Christine Baumgartner, whom he married in 2004, in May 2007. He’s appeared alongside his younger siblings, Hayes and Grace Costner, at various events with his parents. He’s known for having blonde hair and often shows off adorable suits and other cute outfits for red carpet photos.

Hayes was born to Kevin and Christine in Feb. 2009 and also attends events with his parents whenever he can. Like his brother, he often shows off epic suits and smiles when posing for photos in public.

Grace is Kevin’s youngest child and his third with Christine. She was born in June 2010 and loves to attend events with her parents and brothers, like the one in the photo above, as well. She shows off cute dresses whenever she’s in front of a camera and looks a lot like both of her parents.