Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!

Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith revealed last week that he would not be attending the event because he doesn’t believe in vaccines and hasn’t had a COVID shot. “I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Award. I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated,” he wrote. “I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

According to the SAG Awards protocol, for the safety of guests and staff, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and, if eligible, a booster shot. Guests must also show proof of a negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of the event and a negative antigen rapid test on the day.