Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards
Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!
Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith revealed last week that he would not be attending the event because he doesn’t believe in vaccines and hasn’t had a COVID shot. “I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Award. I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated,” he wrote. “I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”
According to the SAG Awards protocol, for the safety of guests and staff, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and, if eligible, a booster shot. Guests must also show proof of a negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of the event and a negative antigen rapid test on the day.
The “Yellowstone” cast is nominated in the category of outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series alongside Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show and The Handmaid’s Tale. It appeared that Kevin Costner had no issue with the rules, since he and his wife were dressed to the nines and soaking in the star-studded evening together.
On the red carpet for the event, the actor opened up about his friendship with the late Whitney Houston, with whom he starred alongside in the Oscar-nominated film, The Bodyguard. “When movies are working at their very best, they’re about moments and images that you’ll never ever forget,” he told the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet.
“I don’t think we’ll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up. She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same,” he said of Whitney’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” “We have a moment of her in that movie we’ll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that’s what can happen.”