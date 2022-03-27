Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!

Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.

This year’s Oscars is returning to all its glory after the last two iterations have had restrictions in place due to the pandemic. In front of a packed, live audience, Kevin — along with Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn and Zoë Kravitz, to name a few, will be handing out the coveted awards throughout the evening. “Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Oscar’s producer Will Packer said in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Speaking of Oscars, Kevin appeared at the Screen Actors Guild Award a few weeks prior and opened up about his Academy Award-nominated film The Bodyguard, which co-starred the late, legendary singer Whitney Houston. “I don’t think we’ll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up. She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same,” he said of Whitney singing “I Will Always Love You” for the movie. “We have a moment of her in that movie we’ll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that’s what can happen.”