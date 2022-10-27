‘1923’: The Premiere Date, Cast & More You Need To Know About The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Get ready to meet a new generation of Duttons. Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his Yellowstone universe with 1923, which will focus on the Duttons in the early 20th century. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will play the Duttons at the center of 1923.

The 1923 show is going to be epic in scale. The series has one stacked cast. From the premiere date news to details about the characters, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest updates about 1923.

1923 Premiere Date

The series 1923 will premiere December 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The show will premiere the following day, December 19, on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, 1923 has already been renewed for season 2. The series will span 2 seasons, consisting of 8 episodes each. Negotiations are currently underway to bring back the cast for another season, according to Deadline. Taylor Sheridan, the creator behind the Yellowstone universe, is also looking to explore the Dutton dynasty in the 1940s and 1960s.

1923 Cast & Crew

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 features an incredible cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Here’s a breakdown of the significant characters of 1923:

Harrison Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton and brother of James Dutton. James is John Dutton’s great-great-great grandfather.

will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton and brother of James Dutton. James is John Dutton’s great-great-great grandfather. Helen Mirren will play Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

will play Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch. Darren Mann will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.

will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.

will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family. James Badge Dale will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.

will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton. Marley Shelton will play Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

will play Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton. Brian Geraghty will play Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman.

will play Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman. Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school.

will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school. Julia Schlaepfer will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

Brandon Sklenar has also joined the cast as Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (Dale) brother. Spencer has witnessed the horrors of World War I. Robert Patrick will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.

Game of Thrones alum Jerome Flynn will star as Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheepmen. Jennifer Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish nun who teaches at the School for American Indians in Montana. British actor Timothy Dalton will play Donald Whitfield, a rich, cruel man used to getting what he wants.

Sebastian Roché was cast in a recurring role, Variety reported in September 2022. Details about his character have not been disclosed yet.

Where To Watch 1923

1923 will stream exclusively on Paramount+, Paramount Global’s streaming service. There are no plans for 1923 to air on Paramount Network like the flagship series Yellowstone, whose fifth season will premiere on November 13.

The first spinoff, 1883, streamed on Paramount+. When the show premiered, it made history as Paramount+’s most-watched original series premiere ever following its debut, according to Variety.

Yellowstone currently airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock. Another Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, is expected to also air on Paramount Network.

What Will 1923 Be About?

The newest spinoff is another Yellowstone origin story. Fans will meet a new generation of Duttons. The series will focus on Jacob and Cara Dutton as they face the highs and lows of the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The series was initially titled 1932, but Paramount+ announced in June 2022 that the show’s title would be changing to 1923. “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” the statement read when the title change was revealed.