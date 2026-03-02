‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs: See the Other Series Based on the Dutton Family

Image Credit: CBS/Paramount Network

Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone created a brand new television universe. The show, which originally starred Kevin Costner as the lead, went on to inspire multiple spinoff series, including the most recently premiered Marshals. The 2026 series debuted in March and stars Luke Grimes as he reprises his character, Kayce Dutton, as he joins a group of U.S. Marshals to help protect Montana.

Now that Yellowstone fans have their latest obsession to binge-watch, what other sequel and prequel shows can they enjoy?

Here’s the full list of Yellowstone spinoffs!

1883

1883 is a limited series that follows the post-Civil War generation of the Duttons while leaving Tennessee before eventually settling in Montana to establish what would become the family’s ranch. The series unpacks the group’s journey from Tennesee to Texas and west toward Oregon.

The series premiered in December 2021 and can be streamed on Paramount+. It consists of 10 episodes and stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert and Noah Le Gros.

1923

1923 consists of two seasons and premiered in December 2022. Starring some of cinema’s biggest names — Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Brandon Sklenar with Isabel May returning as narrator — the show follows another generation of the Duttons from the year 1923 during a period of various hardships, including the Prohibition era, the drought and the early days of the Great Depression.

1944 – Still in Development

A spinoff titled 1944 was reported to still be in development. Exact plot details were unclear, and a cast has yet to be announced. Paramount reportedly aimed to release the show in late 2026.

Marshals

As previously noted, Marshals premiered in March 2026, starring Luke as Kayce Dutton, as he joins a group of U.S. Marshals tasked with protecting everyone in Montana.

The Dutton Ranch – In Production

The Dutton Ranch was first announced in mid-2024 to star Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

6666 – Still in Development

6666 is another spinoff based on the Yellowstone universe that was reported to be in development. The series would be set in the present day on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, which is featured in seasons 5 and 6 of Yellowstone.