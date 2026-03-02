How Many Episodes of ‘Marshals’ Are in Season 1? See Guide

Image Credit: CBS

Kayce Dutton is back in the saddle. The Yellowstone spinoff series Marshals is finally here, and fans are excited to watch Luke Grimes‘ character on his new journey as he moves on from Monica’s heartbreaking death with a team of elite U.S. Marshals. So, where can everyone watch and stream each new episode?

According to the official description of the series from CBS, the show follows Kayce as he “joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Below, get the details on how many episodes you can expect from season 1 of Marshals and more about the show.

How to Watch New Episodes of Marshals

All new episodes of Marshals air weekly on CBS and Paramount+ for Premium plan subscribers. Those who are Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream new episodes the following days.

How Many Episodes of Marshals Will There Be in Season 1?

There will be 13 episodes in total in season 1 of Marshals. All will air throughout the Spring of 2026.

Marshals Season 1 Episode Guide: Release Dates & More

The details and release dates for the first four episodes of Marshals are as follows:

Episode 1: “Piya Wiconi” – March 1, 2026

Episode 2: “Zone of Death” – March 8, 2026

Episode 3: “Road to Nowhere” – March 15, 2026

Episode 4: “The Gathering Storm” – March 22, 2026

Who Is in the Marshals Cast?

As previously mentioned, Luke is back as Kayce Dutton. The rest of the cast features Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner, Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz, Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater.

The one missing from the cast is, of course, Kelsey Asbille, who played Monica Dutton in Yellowstone. Her character died from cancer that she developed from the toxicity on the reservation. As viewers know by now, the debut episode revealed Monica’s heartbreaking death and how it has affected Kayce in the long run.