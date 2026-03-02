Why Isn’t Monica in ‘Marshals’? Reason Behind Kelsey Asbille’s ‘Yellowstone’ Character’s Death

Image Credit: CBS/Paramount Network

Marshals reintroduces Yellowstone fans to Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) new ride with U.S. Marshals as they protect Montana. But one important character is missing from the spinoff series: Monica Dutton, who was played by actress Kelsey Asbille in the original Paramount Network show. After viewers found out Monica died, fans asked why the creative team killed her off.

Luke even admitted in an interview that he was “incredibly bummed” that Kelsey wasn’t asked to reprise her role in Marshals. So, what happened to Monica, and why didn’t she return to the Yellowstone universe? Here is everything we know about Monica’s death.

How Did Monica Dutton Die in Yellowstone?

After Monica and Kayce seemingly have their satisfying ending in Yellowstone, Marshals reveals in its season 1 premiere that she died of cancer, which she developed from toxicity on the reservation.

Why Isn’t Kelsey Asbille in Marshals? Reason Behind Monica’s Death

Luke told Entertainment Weekly that Monica was killed off to give Kayce a new motivation and some fresh “drama” in his journey.

“The way that Yellowstone ended for Kayce was literally he rode off into the sunset,” Luke told the publication in an interview following the Marshals season 1 premiere. “So, when he and the creative team started discussing the story behind Marshals, it was clear that something needed to change. Obviously, we can’t just watch this guy have his dream life. There’s no drama.”

Luke went on to say that “something” needed to happen to get in the way of Kayce’s picture-perfect life, “Otherwise, why is he gonna take a badge? The last time we saw him, he was throwing a badge in a field. Is he gonna go pick it up?”

Nevertheless, Luke admitted that he wasn’t expecting to find out that Kelsey’s character would be killed off.

“I was not at all expecting that when I got the call that that’s their idea,” the actor said. “And I felt two things simultaneously. One was I was incredibly bummed because Kelsey’s one of my really good friends and the coolest actors I’ve ever worked with. We’re really close, and for a while I couldn’t imagine doing it without her. I was like, ‘That doesn’t even make sense. Kayce and Monica are the same thing. They’re one.’ But I also realized, well, there’s a big story there.”

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut further explained the team’s reasoning behind Monica’s death.

“It was important to try to honor that character,” Hudnut noted. “And also to use her passing as a way to shine a spotlight on a real issue that reservations are facing. … She passed, which is why Tate wanted to go to the rally, which is why Kayce goes to the rally. And so she really is guiding his journey.”

Will Kelsey Asbille Come Back as Monica in Marshals?

It’s unclear if fans could see flashbacks of Monica in Marshals, but showrunner Hudnut told EW that the character’s “presence and spirit will remain throughout this series.”

“She’s such a huge part of who Kayce Dutton is that she will be with him along the way,” Hudnut added.