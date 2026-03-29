‘Marshals’ Season 2: Projected Release Date, Cast & Everything Else We Know

Image Credit: CBS

Marshals is already proving to be a major addition to the Yellowstone universe. Following its March 2026 debut, the series landed a quick Season 2 renewal, signaling strong confidence from CBS as new episodes of Season 1 continue to air.

According to the network’s official description, the show follows Kayce Dutton as he “joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

With Luke Grimes leading the story as Kayce, attention is already turning to what’s ahead—from a potential release window to which cast members could return. Here’s everything to know so far about Marshals Season 2.

Was Marshals Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, Marshals has officially been renewed for Season 2. CBS announced the renewal in March 2026—just weeks after the series premiered—marking a fast pickup that reflects strong viewership and network confidence in the show’s future.

“’Marshals’ delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV’s most powerful new series,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach in a statement. “The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the ‘Yellowstone’ world, the bold character driven storytelling from the creative team and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes.”

When Does Marshals Season 2 Come Out?

An official premiere date for Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. However, as a broadcast drama, the next installment is expected to arrive during the 2026–2027 TV season, with a likely window in either fall 2026 or early 2027 depending on CBS’ schedule.

Who Will Be in the Marshals Season 2 Cast?

The full Season 2 cast has not been confirmed, but Grimes is expected to return as Kayce Dutton.

Additional returning cast members could include familiar Yellowstone faces like Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty, along with Season 1 newcomers such as Arielle Kebbel, Logan Marshall-Green, Ash Santos and Tatanka Means, though CBS has not officially confirmed the lineup yet.